Liverpool could save millions on Bradley Barcola alternative who actually plays RW

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Jarrod Bowen’s wage demands could encourage Liverpool to complete a smart piece of business this summer.

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The Merseysiders are understood to currently regard PSG star Bradley Barcola as their top winger target.

However, with the France international’s likely price-tag set to be sky-high (thanks in no small part to Man City’s expensive Elliot Anderson acquisition), the Reds could be pushed in an alternative direction.

Could Liverpool sign Jarrod Bowen instead of Bradley Barcola?

And that alternative direction could very well look a lot like West Ham’s 29-year-old attacker, Bowen.

The opportunity will surely look all the more attractive, given that the England international’s wage demands, according to a prominent ITK source on X (formerly Twitter), are “around £160k-170k”.

It’s not blow-your-socks-off money – and pretty reasonable given that this will be the forward’s final opportunity to secure a big contract.

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Obviously, and to be absolutely clear to our readers here at Empire of the Kop, we would prefer Liverpool sign one of Yan Diomande or Bradley Barcola.

But if circumstances prove to be prohibitive on either front, Bowen’s considerable Premier League experience, and previous links with Anfield, could be instructive.

Not to mention the obvious fact that the Hammers star is a naturally right-sided winger.

Barcola is going to be expensive across the board

Whatever way you cut it, any deal with PSG is going to cost a heck of a lot of money.

For starters, the Champions League holders have indicated that they’re using the £116m City paid for Anderson as a benchmark for Barcola’s asking price.

On top of that, if we take Capology’s verified estimation of the Frenchman’s current wages at PSG (£166k gross per week), we have to consider the possibility he’ll be after a significant uplift if he leaves Paris.

We strongly suspect that the versatile winger will want to be on at least as much money as compatriot Hugo Ekitike (£200k), if not closer to Cody Gakpo’s current weekly earnings (£250k).

To be fair, we do think Bradley Barcola deserves to sit in that pay bracket, but you can see how the costs start to add up from an accounting perspective. That said, the emphasis should be on lowering the asking price rather than low-balling the player on wages.