Liverpool hold meeting with Crystal Palace & two transfers could be sorted

Liverpool decision-makers are reportedly meeting today with Crystal Palace officials.

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A reputable source on X claimed on Thursday that the Reds’ party stayed overnight in a London hotel with a view to holding a meeting the following day.

The Merseysiders have been previously heavily linked with Adam Wharton this summer, while the Eagles are said to hold some interest in Harvey Elliott.

A meeting to discuss Adam Wharton or Harvey Elliott?

It’s all gone a little quiet on the Adam Wharton front, with the Reds potentially put off by Palace’s price tag, which reportedly sits around the £80m mark.

With Elliot Anderson switching to Manchester City for £116m, however, it’s easy to imagine the UEFA Conference winners asking for closer to the £100m mark for their star midfield talent. A figure that would surely send Liverpool and our recruitment team running in the opposite direction.

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On the other hand, Liverpool were prepared to bid upwards of £70m on Wharton this summer, if reports were to be believed. So, perhaps there is some wiggle room for a deal to be done between both sides.

On the Palace end, Elliot is allegedly understood to be an admired quantity over at Selhurst Park. And, let’s face it, with a year basically out of football thanks to an extremely unproductive loan spell at Aston Villa, we couldn’t blame the Englishman if he’s holding a bit of a grudge against Liverpool.

Whether Liverpool would be prepared to hold a formal, in-person meeting to discuss the 23-year-old… well, let’s just say we have our doubts.

Could Ismaila Sarr or Maxence Lacroix be of interest?

It won’t have escaped anyone’s notice that Liverpool are still in desperate need of a quality, right-sided winger.

Step forward, Ismaila Sarr?

With 23 goal contributions (21 goals and two assists) in 45 games (across all competitions), is the Senegal international flying under the radar when it comes to Europe’s elite outfits?

Yes, it feels like something of a step down from Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande, but the 28-year-old has shown an appetite for goals and positional versatility throughout his senior career.

Ismaila Sarr’s 2025/26 stats (per 90) Percentiles Ismaila Sarr’s 2024/25 stats (per 90) Percentiles 0.4 xG on target 92nd 0.39 xG on target 88th 0.35 non-penalty xG 92nd 0.36 non-penalty xG 89th 0.05 xA 11th 0.22 xA 80th 0.12 big chances 26th 0.56 big chances 88th

* Ismaila Sarr’s stats in the Premier League (Fotmob)

We do have a slight concern with Sarr’s capabilities when it comes to chance creation (judging by his 2025/26 numbers), but he has historically proven more than capable in this department.

While a less desperate situation by comparison, Ibrahima Konate’s exit at centre-back does put pressure on Liverpool to source cover.

Under a year ago, it was suggested that we might be tempted to take a look at Maxence Lacroix (at a time when our interest in Marc Guehi was well-known).

With three years left on both the Frenchman’s and Ismaila Sarr’s contracts, however, neither option is likely to come cheap.