Not Barcola: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool fans must keep an eye on late window transfer

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s ‘interest’ in Cody Gakpo has been confirmed this summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool winger could be one to watch for movement later on in the summer transfer window.

This comes with Spurs aggressively manoeuvring in the market, having already agreed deals for Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke. And that’s not including free transfers for Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka.

Tottenham are interested in Cody Gakpo

Tottenham may very well have their own ideas about the Netherlands international, but Liverpool’s position on Gakpo has been pretty firm.

The Reds still believe that the 27-year-old has a future at Anfield for the foreseeable under new boss Andoni Iraola.

Which makes sense as to why Romano has advised fans to just keep an eye on this story as it develops over the course of the summer transfer window. Our Basque-born head coach, quite naturally, will want to assess his options in the squad before sanctioning any first-team exits.

“Keep an eye on Tottenham for Cody Gakpo. They have interest in the player,” the Italian transfer news expert spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“I can tell you that Liverpool, as of today, beginning of July, are not opening doors to an exit. They are not telling Gakpo, ‘Okay, you can leave’, are not telling Tottenham, ‘Okay, let’s negotiate’. This is not happening now, so, at the moment, the door is closed at Liverpool.

“We have to see later on this summer in case Tottenham open talks by sending a proposal. If they send a proposal, we have to see what happens there.

“It’s a story to keep an eye on eventually – it’s not something that’s guaranteed at this stage.”

Ultimately, it shouldn’t be forgotten that we’re looking particularly sparse for winger options as things currently stand. Not to mention the fact that Cody Gakpo is technically the only serious option we have who can cover for Alexander Isak centrally (Victor Munoz can technically play here).

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Likewise, it’s worth noting that, assuming Munoz is going to provide some cover at right wing, we have to assume that we’re not prepared to see Rio Ngumoha start most games next season.

Liverpool shouldn’t be looking to sell wingers this summer

We appreciate some fans will be keen to see Liverpool move our No.18 on to pastures new after a somewhat forgettable 2025/26 campaign.

Before we get into the impact on the squad make-up, however, we want to first draw attention to Cody Gakpo’s remarkable efforts in the prior season.

Cody Gakpo’s stats in 2024/25 Cody Gakpo’s stats in 2025/26 18 goals 9 goals 7 assists 6 assists 107.84 minutes per goal contribution 263.73 minutes per goal contribution

* Cody Gakpo’s stats in all competitions for Liverpool

More was asked of the Dutchman last term – significantly more, judging by the minutes split between 2025/26 and 2024/25 – and it didn’t serve him or Liverpool well.

Ultimately, the numbers prove what we already know: the left winger can absolutely be an effective squad option provided he’s not tasked with bearing sole responsibility for the left flank.

If you’re going to give Rio Ngumoha more minutes, give him more minutes. But ensure that Cody Gakpo is capped at 3,000 minutes (ideally less).

And if you really have to sell him this summer, ensure that we’re not left light on the wings.

In our view, signing one more wide man – which was the plan when we thought we were bringing Yan Diomande in – leaves us short. So, Cody should go nowhere unless Liverpool are signing a bare minimum of two additional wingers.

And even then, we still have our reservations.