Why Liverpool still need to build their attack around Alexander Isak

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak is one of the most interesting names that Liverpool fans constantly hear about. His first season at Liverpool was interesting because the British-record fee created expectations that were never likely to be modest. Sadly, the serious injury interrupted his chance to develop rhythm at his new club.

Isak can definitely score more goals, create chances and even press defenders. Few strikers can do all of those things at a high level, which is why he is more than just a goalscorer. With that said, let’s learn more about Isak and why Liverpool should most likely rely on him in the near future.

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Let’s face it, Isak is more than just a goalscorer

People interested in football are fully aware that Isak is not the type of striker who simply waits in the penalty area to score a goal. In fact, those who use the Donbet bonus code and wager on Liverpool know that some bookies even provide special bonuses related to this player’s performance on the pitch. This is a clear sign that the player is definitely not just an average goalscorer – he is someone who deserves more attention.

The fact that he is not passively waiting near the penalty area is what makes him very special for Liverpool. Based on the club’s results and overall performance, it needs more than just a striker who can finish crosses – the club needs someone who can help unlock defences.

Isak has proven many times that he is one of those players. He can organise the team’s attack and drag defenders out of position. This always creates more opportunities for others to attack.

Liverpool’s wide players can definitely benefit from Isak’s movement. He can create space behind him for wingers or midfielders and the team can use that to their advantage.

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Sadly, injuries have delayed his development

The big problem for Liverpool and Alexander Isak is the lack of continuity. Sadly, the player received injuries that had a huge effect on his physical condition, and all of this happened shortly after he joined the club.

Outside of failing to show everything he is capable of, the fact is that the player could not even get used to playing with his team. After joining Liverpool in 2025 from Newcastle, he played only 14 matches for the club and scored 3 goals. For comparison, he scored 54 goals and played in 86 games for Newcastle.

We can safely say that Liverpool has not seen the best version of Isak yet. Currently, he is competing in the 2026 World Cup with Sweden and proves he is an essential part of the team whenever he gets the chance to shine.

Is he Liverpool’s long-term number 9?

Most people agree that Liverpool needs a new forward to lead the team to success. Mo Salah is leaving the club, so Isak has to do everything possible to step up his game and take that role. He has the needed age, ability and experience to take on that role, so it is probably a matter of time before it happens.

Isak has the intelligence, movement and technical ability to make him more than just a goalscorer. We really hope that he will step up his game and prove to Liverpool fans that the most expensive transfer in the club’s history was a good idea.