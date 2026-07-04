Abdullah Mason Vs. Albert Bell Live Free fight updates, results : fight card, start, odds, TV Channel, How to Watch

How to watch Albert Bell vs. Abdullah Mason live, including TV channels, streaming platforms, Prelims Start time, and global viewing options.Watch Mason vs Bell Live
Key Facts At A Glance
- Event: The Fight — Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell (WBO lightweight title)
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Venue: CSU Wolstein Center, Cleveland, Ohio
- Main card: 8 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and DAZN
- WBO lightweight title (12 rounds): Abdullah Mason (c) vs. Albert Bell
- WBC featherweight title (12 rounds): Bruce Carrington (c) vs. Rene Palacios
- Welterweight (10 rounds): Tiger Johnson vs. Christopher Guerrero
- Lightweight (8 rounds): Deric “Scooter” Davis vs. Carlos Ramos
- Lightweight (4 rounds, stream): Abdurrahman Mason vs. Alvaro Cabral
- Super featherweight (4 rounds, stream): Ibrahim Mason vs. Erik Hanley
1. The Obvious (But Correct) Answer: ESPN+If you are living in the United States, we don’t need to overcomplicate this. The fight is a Top Rank production, which means it lives exclusively on ESPN+.
- The Price: $10.99 a month. That’s roughly the cost of two fancy coffees.
- The Catch? There is no catch. You don’t need a cable subscription. You don’t need a satellite dish. You just need an email address and a credit card.
- The Bonus: If you are a new subscriber, check for the Disney+ / Hulu bundle. You might pay the same price and get The Bear or Bluey for the kids thrown in for free.
2. What If You Aren’t in the US?Boxing is global, and so are the broadcasting rights. Here is where you need to look based on your timezone:
- United Kingdom: Keep your eyes on Sky Sports. They usually scoop up the rights for these Top Rank cards. If it’s not on the main channel, check the Sky Sports App.
- Canada: TSN (The Sports Network) is your best bet. If you have a cable login, you can stream it via the TSN Go app.
- Rest of the World (The Lifesaver): If you are in Europe, Australia, or anywhere else, download the FITE TV app. FITE is the global village for combat sports. They usually offer this fight as a standalone purchase or as part of their monthly subscription. It works flawlessly on Smart TVs, phones, and even your PlayStation.
3. The “Cable Cutter” HackA lot of people don’t realize that if you have a friend or family member with a traditional cable package that includes ESPN, you can use their login credentials to watch the fight on the ESPN app for free (legally, of course, as long as they say it’s okay). It’s the oldest trick in the book, and it still works perfectly.
4. Let’s Talk About the “Illegal” Elephant in the RoomI know why you’re here. You were hoping I’d point you to a Reddit link or a Discord server. Here is the brutal truth about those “free” streams:
- The Quality Stinks: You’ll be watching in 480p, and the audio will be two seconds behind the video. When Bell lands a counter, you’ll hear the thud after he’s already thrown the next punch. It ruins the narrative of the fight.
- The Malware Risk: Boxing streams are the wild west of pop-up ads. Do you really want to explain to your IT department on Monday why your laptop has a virus because you clicked on a fake “Play” button?
- The Karma: Fighters like Mason and Bell get paid based on the official viewership numbers. If you love the sport, you pay the small fee to keep the lights on for the next generation of fighters.
Your 5-Step Game Plan for Fight NightTo make sure you don’t miss the opening bell, follow this quick checklist:
- Device Check: Is your Roku, Fire Stick, or Apple TV updated? Download the ESPN+ or FITE app today.
- Internet Speed: Run a quick speed test. If your Wi-Fi is slower than a heavyweight’s jog, plug in an Ethernet cable directly to your laptop for a rock-solid connection.
- Time Zone Math: Don’t just look at the main event time. The undercard often has future stars; log in at least 2 hours early to catch the vibe and settle in.
- Account Ready: Log in now. Make sure your payment method isn’t expired.
- Cast It: If you are watching on your phone, use AirPlay or Chromecast to throw it onto the big screen. Nobody wants to watch a war on a 6-inch screen.
The Bottom Line
This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!We are about to watch a generational talent (Mason) face his boogeyman (Bell). This isn’t a mismatch; this is a legitimate clash of speed, power, and IQ. For the price of a fast-food meal, you can watch this fight legally, stress-free, and in 4K quality. Skip the buffering, skip the pop-ups, and just enjoy the sweet science. Trust me, your blood pressure will thank you. Who are you picking? Drop your prediction in the comments, and good luck to your wallet—it’s going to be a cheap night of great boxing.
This is Mason’s first title defense since becoming the youngest male world champion in boxing . The fight is also historic as the first boxing card on TNT in the United States, with a simulcast deal between TNT and DAZN
What’s next? The winner likely faces Joe Cordina (who still holds mandatory status) . Who would you rather see?
The Masons on the card – two of Mason’s brothers (Ibrahim and Abdurrahman) are fighting on the prelims. How big is this moment for the family?
The “awkward” factor – two guys who respect each other stepping in the ring. Does that change the dynamic?
Will Mason use the lessons from the Noakes fight? He learned he can’t just rely on his power . Does he box from the outside or try to prove a point?
Who wins? Does Mason’s power overwhelm Bell early, or does Bell’s experience and reach advantage cause problems?
We’re at the top level. We’ve been in there with all the styles in the world. Boxing is all about adjustments.
It’s something that me and my brothers been looking forward to doing since we were amateurs. It’s big for not only Cleveland now, but it’s on TNT, so this is a national stage, DAZN.
Boxing is offense, defense and IQ, and you’ve got to put it together and tailor it to the person you’re stepping in the ring with.
I’m the youngest world champion in boxing for a reason, and I’m prepared to show that when I step in the ring.
I definitely didn’t expect this fight to be happening. I didn’t see myself fighting him, but everything happens for a reason. It’s a great opportunity for him, and it’s going to save the day.
This fight was totally unexpected for both men. Mason was supposed to face Joe Cordina, but when Cordina’s visa fell through, Bell got the call—and Mason is grateful
That’s definitely my guy, but boxing is boxing. He got the call, he accepted the fight, so we’re going to get it on. After that, we can go back to being guys after the fight.
It’s a little awkward. That’s definitely my guy, for sure. We’ve been in the gym, had conversations. I’m cool with his team, cool with him, his pops.
Mason and Bell have sparred together and share a cordial relationship outside the ring. Mason actually admitted it feels a bit strange
It caught me by surprise,” Bell said. “It wasn’t an ideal opponent for me. I didn’t really have thoughts on fighting Abdullah, especially no time soon, but everything made sense.
He is three inches taller than Mason with a four-inch reach advantage
Bell was already in camp for an IBF title eliminator against Andy Cruz, so he steps in on short notice but fully prepared
Bell is a late replacement for Joe Cordina, who was forced out due to visa issues
Every fight is different, and it definitely gave me some insight into how I’ll approach the rest of my career,” Mason said of the Noakes fight
He was dropped twice by Yohan Vasquez in 2024 before recovering to stop him, and against Noakes, he had to rely on his boxing IQ down the stretch rather than trying to force a knockout
The fight was a Fight of the Year contender and taught Mason that his power alone wouldn’t always be enough
Mason captured the vacant WBO title in November with a grueling unanimous decision over Sam Noakes in Saudi Arabia.
The Fight: WBO Lightweight Title | Location: Wolstein Center, Cleveland, Ohio | Date: July 4, 2026
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