Abdullah Mason Vs. Albert Bell Live Free fight updates, results : fight card, start, odds, TV Channel, How to Watch

How to watch Albert Bell vs. Abdullah Mason live, including TV channels, streaming platforms, Prelims Start time, and global viewing options.

Key Facts At A Glance

Event: The Fight — Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell (WBO lightweight title)

The Fight — Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell (WBO lightweight title) Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Venue: CSU Wolstein Center, Cleveland, Ohio

CSU Wolstein Center, Cleveland, Ohio Main card: 8 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and DAZN

WBO lightweight title (12 rounds): Abdullah Mason (c) vs. Albert Bell

WBC featherweight title (12 rounds): Bruce Carrington (c) vs. Rene Palacios

Welterweight (10 rounds): Tiger Johnson vs. Christopher Guerrero

Lightweight (8 rounds): Deric “Scooter” Davis vs. Carlos Ramos

Lightweight (4 rounds, stream): Abdurrahman Mason vs. Alvaro Cabral

Super featherweight (4 rounds, stream): Ibrahim Mason vs. Erik Hanley

1. The Obvious (But Correct) Answer: ESPN+

The Price: $10.99 a month. That’s roughly the cost of two fancy coffees.

$10.99 a month. That’s roughly the cost of two fancy coffees. The Catch? There is no catch. You don’t need a cable subscription. You don’t need a satellite dish. You just need an email address and a credit card.

There is no catch. You don’t need a cable subscription. You don’t need a satellite dish. You just need an email address and a credit card. The Bonus: If you are a new subscriber, check for the Disney+ / Hulu bundle. You might pay the same price and get The Bear or Bluey for the kids thrown in for free.

2. What If You Aren’t in the US?

United Kingdom: Keep your eyes on Sky Sports . They usually scoop up the rights for these Top Rank cards. If it’s not on the main channel, check the Sky Sports App.

Keep your eyes on . They usually scoop up the rights for these Top Rank cards. If it’s not on the main channel, check the Sky Sports App. Canada: TSN (The Sports Network) is your best bet. If you have a cable login, you can stream it via the TSN Go app.

is your best bet. If you have a cable login, you can stream it via the TSN Go app. Rest of the World (The Lifesaver): If you are in Europe, Australia, or anywhere else, download the FITE TV app. FITE is the global village for combat sports. They usually offer this fight as a standalone purchase or as part of their monthly subscription. It works flawlessly on Smart TVs, phones, and even your PlayStation.

3. The “Cable Cutter” Hack

4. Let’s Talk About the “Illegal” Elephant in the Room

The Quality Stinks: You’ll be watching in 480p, and the audio will be two seconds behind the video. When Bell lands a counter, you’ll hear the thud after he’s already thrown the next punch. It ruins the narrative of the fight.

You’ll be watching in 480p, and the audio will be two seconds behind the video. When Bell lands a counter, you’ll hear the thud after he’s already thrown the next punch. It ruins the narrative of the fight. The Malware Risk: Boxing streams are the wild west of pop-up ads. Do you really want to explain to your IT department on Monday why your laptop has a virus because you clicked on a fake “Play” button?

Boxing streams are the wild west of pop-up ads. Do you really want to explain to your IT department on Monday why your laptop has a virus because you clicked on a fake “Play” button? The Karma: Fighters like Mason and Bell get paid based on the official viewership numbers. If you love the sport, you pay the small fee to keep the lights on for the next generation of fighters.

Your 5-Step Game Plan for Fight Night

Device Check: Is your Roku, Fire Stick, or Apple TV updated? Download the ESPN+ or FITE app today. Internet Speed: Run a quick speed test. If your Wi-Fi is slower than a heavyweight’s jog, plug in an Ethernet cable directly to your laptop for a rock-solid connection. Time Zone Math: Don’t just look at the main event time. The undercard often has future stars; log in at least 2 hours early to catch the vibe and settle in. Account Ready: Log in now. Make sure your payment method isn’t expired. Cast It: If you are watching on your phone, use AirPlay or Chromecast to throw it onto the big screen. Nobody wants to watch a war on a 6-inch screen.

If you are reading this, you already know thatisn’t just another Friday night slugfest. This is a genuine litmus test. You’ve got Mason, the 21-year-old knockout artist with dynamite in his fists, stepping way up against Bell, a left-handed veteran who has never met a rhythm he couldn’t break. This fight deserves your full attention—which means it deserves a crystal-clear, buffer-free screen. But here is the problem: You type “Mason vs Bell stream” into Google, and you are immediately flooded with a swamp of shady websites promising free fights.Not because I’m trying to be preachy, but because I want you to actually see the fight without the stream freezing right as Mason loads up a right hand. If you want to watch this beautiful chess match legally, affordably, and in glorious HD, here is your no-nonsense, human guide to getting it done.If you are living in the United States, we don’t need to overcomplicate this. The fight is a Top Rank production, which means it lives exclusively onDo not subscribe five minutes before the main event. I’ve seen it happen—the payment gateway gets bogged down, or your bank sends a fraud alert. Sign up the night before, log in, and test your password. Thank me later.Boxing is global, and so are the broadcasting rights. Here is where you need to look based on your timezone:A lot of people don’t realize that if you have a friend or family member with a traditional cable package that includes ESPN, you can use their login credentials to watch the fight on the ESPN app for(legally, of course, as long as they say it’s okay). It’s the oldest trick in the book, and it still works perfectly.I know why you’re here. You were hoping I’d point you to a Reddit link or a Discord server. Here is the brutal truth about those “free” streams:To make sure you don’t miss the opening bell, follow this quick checklist: