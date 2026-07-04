Liverpool’s Anfield expansion – a better stadium that kept its soul

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There is absolutely no denying that Anfield is one of the most legendary football stadiums in the world. The club’s decision to expand the stadium means it currently exceeds 61,000 seats.

What’s amazing is that the expansion unfolded in an elegant way that didn’t allow Anfield to lose its identity.

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The long-term vision for Anfield

Most people will agree that Liverpool’s stadium was never only about adding seats. This is one of the most popular sports venues in the UK, so it’s probably not surprising that some of the Liverpool football predictions will often include information about it because it’s one of the things that people wager on. Speaking of Anfield, the club faced a really difficult choice – build a new stadium or try to keep this one and its legacy.

It all started with the rebuilding of the Main Stand, followed by the Anfield Road End project. Following these two changes, the stadium now has a total of 61,276 seats, which allows more supporters to watch their favourite team.

What was the project like?

The Anfield Road End project resulted in more than 7000 new seats. 5200 of them are general-admission seats, whereas the remaining are linked to sports-bar lounges and hospitality facilities. The existing lower tier was also refurbished, and the new upper tier was added above it.

This move was extremely important because it introduced improved concourses, hospitality spaces, and a new covered location for the Family Zone. People with disabilities will have easier access to everything because there is a dedicated entrance and wheelchair spaces for both home and away supporters.

The new expansion is incredibly important for the club as well, as it makes it more competitive. It includes different kinds of public-space improvements and even improves the pedestrian routes towards Stanley Park.

All of the modernisation had to be done very carefully because Liverpool had to keep Anfield’s magic alive. People love the venue because of how close it is to the pitch and the noise it makes, not because it has premium lounges.

Keeping the Anfield atmosphere was very difficult, but most people would agree that the club succeeded. The decision to retain four separate stands rather than create a uniform bowl was symbolic, and fans definitely appreciate it.

There is no construction plan that can actually manufacture atmosphere because it all comes from the fans, the football and the importance of the specific occasion. Liverpool remains one of the few big football clubs in the UK that decided to preserve its stadium’s legacy. Sadly, most decided to take a different approach.

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Will there be more Anfield expansions?

At the time of writing the article, Liverpool have not disclosed any plans to expand Anfield’s capacity again. The most recent project was expensive, and it brought the stadium to its current planned capacity. With that said, we would not be surprised if there is another upgrade at some point in the future.

Any of the future developments related to the stadium will try to elevate people’s experience. We could see retail, transport, hospitality, accessibility and public spaces improvements. This is something that a lot of other clubs do, especially in Spain and Italy.

What’s next for Liverpool’s legendary stadium?

It seems like Anfield’s future is not about becoming much bigger – it is about providing fans with the best possible experience. The recent development proves that, and they have also given Liverpool more space and better facilities.

Liverpool will likely look for new ways to improve their venue, but Anfield must remain a place where history meets modern football. After all, it is one of the most important and unique stadiums out there.