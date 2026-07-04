Second Liverpool transfer imminent if one bombshell report speaks volumes

(Photos by Cameron Smith & Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be about to hijack another Newcastle target in Lamine Camara this summer.

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In an update relayed on X (formerly Twitter), Lee Ryder shared a report from The Athletic (via Chronicle Live) claiming that the Magpies are “out of the race” for the Senegal midfielder.

Intriguingly, both Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion have been expressly mentioned as interested parties.

Liverpool could beat Newcastle to Lamine Camara transfer

Well, well, well.

Another day, another Newcastle target, and, quite possibly, another deal hijacked?

It seems like Victor Munoz might not be the only signing pivoting from the north east to the north west this summer.

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And while it’s not quite the right-sided winger many Reds will be hoping for, there’s no question that it’s a deal in our interests, given the evident lack of a quality holding six in the squad.

What is Lamine Camara’s playing style?

The closest comparison we can think of is probably the one player Liverpool have, ultimately, failed to replace since his sudden decline in the 2022/23 season.

Yes, we’re of course talking about our former resident “lighthouse” (in Pep Lijnders’ words), Fabinho. A man who controlled and enabled the “organised chaos” of Jurgen Klopp’s title-winning side.

Described by The Athletic’s Ananth Raghuraman as an “all-action midfielder”, here’s what Camara offers on the pitch: “With the ball, the 22-year-old prefers short passes but is also capable of delivering line-breakers through the middle and accurate long passes and switches to catch opponents out. While his ball-carrying can still improve, he averages 2.4 fouls won per 90 for Monaco in Ligue 1, ranking ninth in Europe’s top five leagues (central midfielders with a minimum of 900 minutes to their name).

“Out of possession, Camara is excellent at finding space to receive passes. He is aggressive while tackling with the tenacity and athleticism to move up the pitch to assist the press and track back to defend fast breaks. That can leave him drawn to the ball and expose his team. It is an area of improvement that will come with experience.”

Doesn’t that just scream Fabinho?

Could Liverpool sign Camara?

Now, it’s worth emphasising that the report in question doesn’t state Liverpool are close to finalising a deal or are even in active talks with the midfielder’s entourage.

However, it’s worth noting that Liverpool are believed to have already scouted Lamine Camara ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Indeed, the interest shouldn’t surprise anyone. Liverpool’s midfield often found itself overrun last term, with Ryan Gravenberch given licence to push up higher up the pitch and Alexis Mac Allister left with far too much ground to cover on his own.

A problem the 22-year-old could fix in the middle of the park, if we should be so inclined as to evolve our interest in the window.

Previous reporting, for what it’s worth, indicated that an interested club would have to pay between £56.4m-65.1m to get this deal over the line. However, Foot Mercato (via Yahoo! Sports) have alternatively suggested that this transfer would actually be achievable for a perfectly reasonable €50m [£42.8m].

For that price tag – it’s an absolute no-brainer.