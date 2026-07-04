Thiago Alcantara opens up on Liverpool reunion after Andoni Iraola appointment

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images for Laureus)

Thiago Alcantara didn’t join Liverpool’s new coaching team due to not ‘having the badges’.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The former Red detailed how he played a role in helping develop teammates during his final season at Anfield.

The 35-year-old recently departed Hansi Flick’s backroom team at Barcelona in pursuit of his ‘own plans’, in the German’s words.

Thiago Alcantara couldn’t make Liverpool reunion happen

There was plenty of speculation around Thiago’s next move after his departure from the La Liga giants at the end of the 2025/26 season.

In comments made to Rio Ferdinand on the Rio Meets show (via X), the former Spain international said: “I don’t have the badges. I don’t have enough of the badges to be a coach [at Liverpool].”

Thiago Alcântara explains why he didn’t become part of Andoni Iraola’s new Liverpool coaching team #AD pic.twitter.com/zdMybUjoVd — Rio Ferdinand Presents (@RioMeets) July 4, 2026

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

While it’s not clear if Liverpool would have been open to the reunion, we have to think that’s still something of a shame.

Particularly given how highly Flick spoke of the former midfielder during his time in the Spanish top-flight.

“That is what I appreciate about working with him. He has a top level attitude and he is incredible,” the Barca boss was quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

“He helped me a lot here in my work at Barça and over the last two years he has been amazing. We will miss him, but I understand that he has his own plans and that is a good thing.

“I hope one day he can come back because football needs people like him.”

The perspective from Thiago

The Telegraph recently reported that Thiago Alcantara is “said to be keen” on a role at L4, while Ian Doyle at the Liverpool Echo noted that “it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back at Anfield“.

However, if we’re ultimately waiting on the ex-Bayern Munich star to pick up the right badges, it seems we’ll be unlikely to catch him back on the red half of Merseyside in the near future.

Of course, if we see potential in his coaching future, we’d like to think that Liverpool will make some efforts to support his development as they have previously with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Jay Spearing.

Would he be able to be given a role with one of the club’s youth teams, for instance?

Something to consider at the very least.