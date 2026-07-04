“Virgil van Dijk is going nowhere” – James Pearce reacts to wild Liverpool transfer rumours

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

James Pearce has confirmed that Virgil van Dijk will not be leaving Liverpool this summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Some speculation arose (TEAMtalk) suggesting that the Reds would be prepared to entertain offers for their club captain in the window.

However, new boss Andoni Iraola is understood to be ‘counting on him’ ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Liverpool will not sell Virgil van Dijk this summer

The idea that Liverpool would even entertain the concept of our No.4 leaving the building, never mind an actual bid, is, quite frankly, laughable.

Regardless, we’re always pleased to see James Pearce relax any nerves on the subject and confirm the Dutchman’s continued importance to the new regime.

Virgil van Dijk is going nowhere. The LFC captain currently on holiday and then back for pre-season.

New head coach Andoni Iraola counting on him for 2026/27 and suggestions that LFC would even consider any offers for the talismanic defender are wide of the mark. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 4, 2026

Frankly though, we can’t understand how anyone could conceive of a possibility in which the 34-year-old (turning 35 this July) could leave Anfield this summer.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

At the present time, he’s the best centre-back option available, still by some distance despite having passed his prime years in the sport. We don’t care what the Dutch press think about Van Dijk – that’s an unassailable fact in our eyes.

But more to the point, what kind of risk would Liverpool be taking, given Ibrahima Konate has already left on a free transfer?

Liverpool need to buy another centre-back, not sell more

The France international’s exit this summer – joining Real Madrid on a free transfer – is, without question, a considerable blow.

It leaves us short in the heart of defence, relying on Van Dijk and Joe Gomez as our senior options ahead of Giovanni Leoni and the incoming Jeremy Jacquet – the latter pair of whom are recovering from serious injuries.

READ MORE: ‘Bothering him badly’ – Worrying injury update for Liverpool fans ahead of first pre-season clash

Not an ideal situation to begin with, even if we do think the 19-year-old and 20-year-old, respectively, have very bright futures in the game.

Obviously, we’re in desperate need of ensuring Andoni Iraola has an appropriate amount of options to play with in the forward line. That’s the priority for now.

But we could really do with adding another experienced option to the centre-back pool, given Gomez’s injury record is far from appetising. Not to mention, we don’t want to risk overburdening either Leoni or Jacquet so soon back from the treatment table.

With that context in mind, it would be the height of insanity for Liverpool to consider selling Van Dijk just to cash in ahead of his contract expiring next summer.