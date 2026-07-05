The next Ngumoha? History-making Liverpool academy gem ‘will be part of’ pre-season tour to USA

(Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans may recall the impression that Rio Ngumoha made in pre-season last summer, and another teenage gem from the club’s academy could be poised to make a similar impact in the coming weeks.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The now-England international caught the eye with his displays in the Far East just under a year ago, scoring a show-stopping goal against Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, and he went on to become a rare positive in a dismal 2025/26 season for the Reds.

The 17-year-old is set to be part of Andoni Iraola’s squad for their upcoming tour to the United States, and it seems that he won’t be the youngest player boarding the transatlantic flight.

Joshua Abe set to travel with Liverpool first-team squad

In an article for the Liverpool Echo, Paul Gorst reviewed which players are likely be involved on the tour, and who’s set to be absent.

The Liverpool contingent who partook in the World Cup (or are still at the tournament) will be on a well-earned summer break, thus freeing up opportunities for academy gems or lesser-seen first-teamers to make an impression on the new head coach.

Gorst wrote that teenage winger Joshua Abe, who turns 16 later this month, ‘will be part of’ the pre-season tour to the U.S., where the Reds will face Sunderland, Wrexham and Leeds in friendly fixtures.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Could Abe make a similar impact to Ngumoha 12 months ago?

The 15-year-old’s name will already be familiar to Liverpool fans from his exploits at academy level, having become the youngest-ever player to represent the club’s under-19 side when he came on as a substitute in the UEFA Youth League defeat to MSK Zilina in February.

His decision to sign scholarship terms with the Reds and turn down an offer from Manchester City last month comes as a huge fillip to the Merseysiders, and it’ll be compelling to see how much involvement he has in the U.S. under Iraola, who boasts an excellent track record for developing young talent.

Abe will be 16 by the time LFC face Sunderland in their first pre-season game on 25 July – the same age that Ngumoha was when he caught the eye in the Far East last summer – and the clip below shows that he has similar qualities to the 17-year-old in terms of explosive dribbling and an instinct for taking on opponents.

🚨 Joshua Abe continuing as we first scouted. Others now making noise around him. A hat-trick today for the u18s. Makes the level look so easy like it’s school football. Liverpool academy producing 🙌 https://t.co/vXJx8yMHJz pic.twitter.com/j6r0DnmbWZ — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) February 14, 2026

Liverpool academy reporter Lewis Bower spoke of how one ‘well-placed’ observer told him at an underage fixture between the Reds and Chelsea that Abe was ‘unplayable’ (via X), which gives an insight into just how special a player he could turn out to be over time.

The 15-year-old might be included on the pre-season tour mostly for experience of a first-team environment, but we wouldn’t bet against him enjoying some on-field involvement in the three matches on Stateside over the coming month!