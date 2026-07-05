£20m release clause: Liverpool namechecked in reports citing interest in Andres Iniesta regen

(Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been namechecked in reports citing transfer interest in the youngest player involved at the 2026 World Cup.

While plenty of focus remains on veteran stars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, at the other extreme of the age scale we’ve seen 17-year-old Gilberto Mora making an impression for Mexico in their recent wins over Czechia and Ecuador.

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The teenager may well keep his place against England in their round-of-16 clash (1am Monday BST), and even before that showdown at the Azteca Stadium, he’s reportedly caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in world football.

Liverpool are ‘aware of’ Gilberto Mora’s talents

In a report for the Daily Mail, it’s menioned that Liverpool – along with Real Madrid, Chelsea and both Manchester clubs – are ‘aware of’ Mora’s abilities.

Mexican media have claimed that the 17-year-old’s contract with current outfit Club Tijuana contains a release clause of £20m, which ‘seems like a bargain’ considering the projected extent of his ceiling.

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Could Liverpool make a concrete move for ‘Iniesta-esque’ Mora?

A diminutive and creative attacking midfielder with clever positional movement, his club coach Juan Carlos Osorio has drawn comparisons between the teenager and Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta (Daily Mail).

Two months younger than Rio Ngumoha, Mora has already surpassed 50 first-team appearances for Tijuana and will reach a dozen senior Mexico caps if he plays against England tonight (Transfermarkt).

This report doesn’t explicitly state that Liverpool are actively pursuing the youngster, but rather that they’re alert to his potential, so for now it doesn’t seem overly likely that they’ll actively push to sign him this summer.

However, if he continues to shine at the World Cup, the queue of suitors will inevitably thicken and it’d seem only a matter of time before somebody triggers his apparent release clause, the value of which is far from prohibitive.

If Mora starts against England, expect the Anfield hierarchy – and quite a few other clubs – to be watching him with studious attention.