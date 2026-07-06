‘No, no…’ – David Moyes gives blunt answer to eyebrow-raising Mo Salah and Everton question

(Photos by Jack Thomas and Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is currently a free agent after his departure from Liverpool, but the manager of one Premier League club has categorically ruled out his side from snapping him up.

The legendary Egyptian winger called time on an extraordinary nine-year spell with the Reds earlier this year, bowing out (alongside Andy Robertson) amid emotional scenes at Anfield on the final day of last season after scoring 257 goals for the Merseysiders.

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He’s currently involved at the World Cup with his country, who face defending champions Argentina in the round of 16 on Tuesday, and his club future has been put on hold until the Pharaohs’ tournament is over.

Moyes dismisses any chance of Everton swoop for Salah

Speaking on Egyptian TV station ON Sport, Everton manager David Moyes heaped praise on the legendary Salah and was quite blunt with his reply when asked if there was any possibility of a shock move to the blue half of Merseyside.

The Scotsman said (via Liverpool Echo): “I am not a specialist on Mo Salah because my team is Everton and we are fierce competitors, but I think all Evertonians were glad to see the back of Mo because he has been so good over the years.

“He’s been a great goalscorer, a good player and he has been enjoyed by the Liverpool supporters, so I think we are all glad to see that Mo is leaving Liverpool. I am sure it won’t be the end for him, but the performances during his career at Liverpool have been exceptional.”

On the prospect of Salah signing for Everton, Moyes added: “No, no. [It’s] not possible. The rivalry is too big. Mohamed Salah’s meaning to Liverpool is too big, so that would be impossible.”

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So, where will Salah end up next?

Strictly speaking, the Egypt winger joining the Toffees wouldn’t be a direct inter-Merseyside transfer as he’s currently a free agent, but in theory it’d carry the same shock value as if it took place whilst he was still a Liverpool player, so indelible are his ties with the Reds.

Historical rivalry notwithstanding, it’d be almost impossible to see Moyes’ side having the financial muscle to afford Salah’s wages. The Egyptian was being paid £400,000 per week before his exit from Anfield, whereas the highest-paid player owned by Everton is Jordan Pickford on a weekly wage of £150,000 (Capology).

We can understand why the Scot sayd that he’d be glad to see the back of the 34-year-old at LFC, with the winger scoring nine times in 15 Merseyside derbies over the past decade, includine one in his final such fixture in April.

It’ll be compelling to see where the Egyptian King ends up once the World Cup is over and he refocuses on his club career. He’ll surely still feel he has plenty to contribute at the highest level, although there aren’t many clubs who could realistically afford the pay packet he’d likely command.

At least Everton fans will no longer have to worry about him inflicting direct damage in the derby!