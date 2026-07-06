‘Here we go’ – Fabrizio Romano reports Liverpool have secured long-term deal for centre-back

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool have secured a deal to sign a promising teenage defender on a long-term contract.

The Reds have undergone a significant recruitment drive for young centre-backs over the past year, signing Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet for the first team, along with the academy additions of Mor Talla Ndiaye, Noah Adekoya and Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

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Another name is now set to be added to the latter list, following the reported completion of a swoop for a prodigious British talent.

Taking to X just after 6pm on Monday evening, Romano posted: ‘Liverpool have sealed deal to sign Scotland U16 captain Dara Jikiemi from Celtic, here we go! Jikiemi has signed paperwork on Sunday to join LFC on a 5 year contract.’

Liverpool have been working on a move for Jikiemi for some time

The reported completion of a move for the 16-year-old is the culmination of a pursuit which was first reported towards the end of 2025, with Liverpool’s hard work behind the scenes ultimately paying off.

It continues the theme of snapping up prodigious young centre-backs and has echoes of the Reds’ swoop for Ben Gannon-Doak, the winger who was signed from Celtic as a 16-year-old in 2022 and has since gone on to play for Scotland in the World Cup.

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The Celtic Shorts website describes Jikiemi as a ‘highly rated’ talent, and his status as under-16 captain for his country hints at strong leadership qualities and the genuine potential to become a senior international in future years.

That Liverpool have reportedly given him a five-year contract is a substantial show of faith by the Merseyside club, who clearly see something special in the youngster over the next few years.

We look forward to following the teenager’s development throughout the various age grades with the Reds, in the hope that he’ll make a lasting breakthrough to the first team further down the line. It has the makings of another excellent young coup by LFC recruitment staff!