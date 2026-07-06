Lille president unsubtly hints at how much Liverpool might have to pay to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi

(Photos by Franco Arland and Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been left under no illusions as to how much they’d need to pay if they’re to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer.

The Reds are among several clubs to have been linked with a move for the teenage Lille midfielder, who’s been excelling at the World Cup with his performances for Morocco.

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Fabrizio Romano claimed last month that Anfield chiefs have held ‘meetings’ regarding a potential swoop for the 18-year-old, and there were reports that the Ligue 1 side would demand somewhere in the region of €100m (£85.6m) for the player.

Judging by fresh comments from Lille president Olivier Letang in an interview with Eurosport, Liverpool might need to go even higher than that if they’re to land Bouaddi, citing the recent transfers of Elliot Anderson (£116m to Manchester City) and Sandro Tonali (£100m to Tottenham Hotspur).

Lille may want more than £100m for Bouaddi

When asked about how much the club would want for the midfielder, the 53-year-old replied: “How to answer that question… Have I spoken, brought up the subject, given a figure? No, never. You have to look at his level.

“How much have players like Anderson or Tonali been sold for, who are much older [23 and 26 respectively], but without room for improvement, so you have an idea of ​​the value of Ayyoub, who has a unique profile at only 18 years old.”

Letang added: “Many clubs are interested in him, but very few can afford him right now. He’s already one of the best midfielders in the world and still has significant room for improvement. He’s only 18 and has his whole future ahead of him.”

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Liverpool would be better off trying to keep hold of Curtis Jones

It should be noted that Liverpool’s interest in Bouaddi isn’t a knee-jerk reaction to his World Cup performances – they were reportedly scouting him as far back as September 2025 – but his apparent £100m+ asking price has certainly inflated because of his displays in North America.

It’s Lille’s prerogative to charge whatever they believe the 18-year-old to be worth, though a nine-figure transfer fee would seem excessive for a young player who’s yet to be tested in the Premier League. Anderson and Tonali may also have been overpriced, but at least they’ve proven they can excel in the English top flight.

That the Moroccan is being valued at £100m or more when the Reds have been seeking just £35m for Curtis Jones – a Premier League winner in the prime years of his career – seems wildly disproportionate, and frankly disrespectful to our number 17.

While we don’t doubt that Bouaddi is an exceptional talent, we’d much rather see Liverpool moving heaven and earth to keep their academy graduate at Anfield and try to agree a new contract for him, than to let him leave for free and pay over the odds for the Lille youngster.

What’s been made emphatically clear by Letang is that the teenager won’t be sold unless somebody conjures up an extortionate offer.