Liverpool make ‘serious move’ for £50m winger with impeccable World Cup record

(Photos by Sam Hodde & Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made a “serious move” for Crysencio Summerville in the summer transfer window.

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Sources close to CaughtOffside now claim that the Merseysiders could quickly develop their interest in the Dutchman after an impressive World Cup.

The 24-year-old amassed four goal contributions in as many games before the Netherlands suffered a round of 32 exit at the hands of Morocco.

Will Liverpool sign Crysencio Summerville?

At a reported valuation of £50m, the Dutchman is hardly the worst option available on the market.

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That said, it’s certainly a far cry from the talents Liverpool have been heavily linked with this window: Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande.

And as the window wages on, we may very well be forced to contemplate alternative options to ensure Andoni Iraola is not left short in the forward department.

As things currently stand, it’s believed that we’re only intent on adding one more winger to the squad.

Yankuba Minteh at Brighton is a preferable transfer

We don’t mind Summerville as a player, but the forward is afflicted with the same key concern around Barcola’s potential arrival at L4 – arguably to an even worse extent. The Dutch international is primarily a left-sided forward (though he does have significant experience playing on the opposite flank).

While there’s evidence of the player’s goalscoring capabilities to be found in his most recent season in English football, we’re not quite convinced that the West Ham star has what it takes to be an elite facilitator.

Not like, for instance, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh, who is known to be on Liverpool’s shortlist.

Crysencio Summerville stats per 90 Percentiles Yankuba Minteh stats per 90 Percentiles 0.12 xA 43rd 0.19 xA 79th 1.02 chances created 29th 1.65 chances created 69th 0.15 big chances created 31st 0.41 big chances created 82nd 0.51 successful crosses 48th 1.39 successful crosses 90th 1.85 successful dribbles 81st 2.44 successful dribbles 90th 4.21 touches in opposition box 59th 6.94 touches in opposition box 89th

* Crysencio Summerville’s and Yankuba Minteh’s stats in the 2025/26 Premier League season compared (Fotmob)

Yes, you’d have to expect that Summerville’s numbers would improve at a side possessing far greater quality overall than the Hammers’ relegated squad.

READ MORE: Forget Yan Diomande: Liverpool could sign impeccable alternative with Salah traits

But the statistical evidence would heavily indicate that our attention would be better focused on the Seagulls’ promising 21-year-old right-sided winger.

Did we mention that the Gambian is also left-footed?