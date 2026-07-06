Liverpool make ‘serious move’ for £50m winger with impeccable World Cup record

Liverpool have reportedly made a “serious move” for Crysencio Summerville in the summer transfer window.
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Sources close to CaughtOffside now claim that the Merseysiders could quickly develop their interest in the Dutchman after an impressive World Cup.
The 24-year-old amassed four goal contributions in as many games before the Netherlands suffered a round of 32 exit at the hands of Morocco.
Will Liverpool sign Crysencio Summerville?
At a reported valuation of £50m, the Dutchman is hardly the worst option available on the market.
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That said, it’s certainly a far cry from the talents Liverpool have been heavily linked with this window: Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande.
And as the window wages on, we may very well be forced to contemplate alternative options to ensure Andoni Iraola is not left short in the forward department.
As things currently stand, it’s believed that we’re only intent on adding one more winger to the squad.
Yankuba Minteh at Brighton is a preferable transfer
We don’t mind Summerville as a player, but the forward is afflicted with the same key concern around Barcola’s potential arrival at L4 – arguably to an even worse extent. The Dutch international is primarily a left-sided forward (though he does have significant experience playing on the opposite flank).
While there’s evidence of the player’s goalscoring capabilities to be found in his most recent season in English football, we’re not quite convinced that the West Ham star has what it takes to be an elite facilitator.
Not like, for instance, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh, who is known to be on Liverpool’s shortlist.
|Crysencio Summerville stats per 90
|Percentiles
|Yankuba Minteh stats per 90
|Percentiles
|0.12 xA
|43rd
|0.19 xA
|79th
|1.02 chances created
|29th
|1.65 chances created
|69th
|0.15 big chances created
|31st
|0.41 big chances created
|82nd
|0.51 successful crosses
|48th
|1.39 successful crosses
|90th
|1.85 successful dribbles
|81st
|2.44 successful dribbles
|90th
|4.21 touches in opposition box
|59th
|6.94 touches in opposition box
|89th
* Crysencio Summerville’s and Yankuba Minteh’s stats in the 2025/26 Premier League season compared (Fotmob)
Yes, you’d have to expect that Summerville’s numbers would improve at a side possessing far greater quality overall than the Hammers’ relegated squad.
READ MORE: Forget Yan Diomande: Liverpool could sign impeccable alternative with Salah traits
But the statistical evidence would heavily indicate that our attention would be better focused on the Seagulls’ promising 21-year-old right-sided winger.
Did we mention that the Gambian is also left-footed?
I get very amazed at Liverpool hierarchy when I see them joggle with some replacements for high profile performers of our dear club. I have been a Liverpool fan since 1995 and I watch every game played by Liverpool.
One very key area the management should address is balancing experience with youth. Much as we have the strategy of recruiting young players below the 26 year threshold who will develop to higher level, we must also take cognizance that we need to sometimes bring in a couple of experienced players in strategic positions with short term contracts to deliver us titles. Mohammed Salah has left, he was an icon, a complete finisher with fantastic injury record who helped Liverpool to reach greater heights.
It is not out of place, for Liverpool, to bring in the right fit for that position even if the player is 30 years of age and give the person a two year contract just to help close that gap in competing for titles. There’s no gain-saying the fact that a young lad who is skillful but not yet tested and proven may take long to adjust to the vagaries of the English Premier League. Such individual may not deliver the required results. The reason I’m saying this is because the right replacement for Salah in Liverpool is no other player than JARROD BOWEN. He is as maverick as Salah, he uses both feet well, he scores goals, he is an assist king, he can play anywhere in the front three but more effective on the Salah’s right wing. Given that WestHam have been relegated is an opportunity to get a lower fee to lure him to Anfield. After all, Salah played till 34 and still not tired. Ronaldo and Messi are still banging in results for their respective clubs. Let us not only concentrate on youth. You can get a lad for the future but sign a Jarrod Bowen for that important position and miss no Salah.
When I heard that Liverpool were bidding €100m for Diomande I was sad. For what? What is he going to play in tough EPL. Thank God the bid was rejected. Half of that can buy us an experienced figure for immediate results. The league is going to be much more competitive this term. Youth can be pulled from the academy. We need proven players please.