‘I understand…’ – Fabrizio Romano eases Liverpool fans’ nerves over rumoured high-profile exit

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has moved to alleviate any nerves among Liverpool fans over another potential high-profile exit from Anfield this summer.

Kopites have already bade an emotional farewell to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson on the final day of last season, and there’s recently been speculation over another long-serving hero moving on from Merseyside in the current transfer window.

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Gazzetta dello Sport claimed in recent days that AC Milan senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been pushing for a move for Virgil van Dijk, who turns 35 on Wednesday and is now into the final year of his contract with the Reds.

However, after James Pearce shut down rumours of an exit for the Dutchman over the weekend, Romano has swiftly followed suit.

Romano shuts down Van Dijk exit rumours

Speaking on his eponymous YouTube channel (via Milan News), Romano said: “I understand that Van Dijk might be a dream for AC Milan fans, given that we’re talking about one of the best defenders in the world and an extraordinary player, but it seems to me that the Dutchman won’t go anywhere because he’s absolutely part of Liverpool’s project and has already spoken to new manager Andoni Iraola.

“Van Dijk will be crucial for the Reds this season. Imagine losing leaders like Salah, Robertson and Van Dijk in just one summer. The Dutchman is also the captain, and Liverpool have never considered the idea of ​​giving him up as well. The Reds have made it clear that he won’t go anywhere; that’s their position as of now.”

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Liverpool can’t afford to part with Van Dijk just yet

Just as Liverpool refused to countenance selling Alisson Becker earlier in the summer amid speculation over a potential move to Juventus, the Anfield hierarchy seem determined to hold onto their captain for one more year and take the hit of losing him on a free transfer in 2027 (unless he agrees another extension in the meantime).

As Romano referenced, the Reds have already lost two influential dressing room leaders in Salah and Robertson since the end of last season, and seeing their legendary skipper follow them out the door this summer would be a monumental blow.

Thankfully, the 34-year-old seems as committed as ever to the Merseysiders and will spend at least one campaign under Iraola before then potentially departing, with the Dutchman sure to get a rousing Anfield farewell of his own next May if this is to be his final year with LFC.

The Liverpool hierarchy will recognise that not even Van Dijk can keep going forever, hence the signings of two young centre-backs in Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet over the past year, along with several additions for the academy team with a view to breaking into the senior side in the long-term.

The time will come that we have to part ways with the legendary captain, but that time isn’t now.