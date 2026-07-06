Sky Sports share gut-wrenching Jordan Henderson update after freak post-match accident

Images via Richard Pelham/Getty Images and The Mirror

Jordan Henderson has seen his fourth World Cup cut short in cruel fashion after suffering a freak accident following England’s dramatic win over Mexico.

Amid the post-match celebrations, the former Liverpool captain fell awkwardly as he leapt over the pitchside advertising boards, with the 36-year-old later seen being carried on a stretcher and receiving oxygen.

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Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel subsequently confirmed that the midfielder had been taken to hospital, remaining in Mexico City with a member of England’s support staff whilst the squad travelled back to their training camp on Kansas City on Monday (Sky Sports).

Henderson ruled out for the rest of the World Cup

Shortly after 6:30pm on Monday evening, Sky Sports News reported live on air that Henderson’s World Cup has come to a premature end.

They explained: “Jordan Henderson’s World Cup is over. He remains in hospital in Mexico and we understand that he may need to undergo surgery after a serious break to his arm. This happened in a freak accident.

“Henderson was celebrating with his England teammates in the Azteca Stadium after the 3-2 win over Mexico when he slipped. He was trying to climb over the advertising hoardings at the time and fell on his wrist, so it’s a serious break to his arm, which may need surgery.”

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Such cruel misfortune for influential Henderson

Although the ex-Liverpool captain’s on-field involvement at the 2026 World Cup was peripheral – he played just six minutes in the tournament (against Panama in the group stage) – testimonies from current and former teammates show the incredibly high regard in which he’s held.

Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers both described him as ‘the best person [they have] ever come across in football’, while former England goalkeeper Joe Hart called him a ‘top professional’ and a ‘brilliant footballer’.

It’s such a cruel way for what’ll almost certainly be Henderson’s last World Cup to end – he’ll turn 40 during the next edition in 2030 – and if he requires surgery, it might also affect his involvement for Brentford at the beginning of the new season.

What we can say without fear of contradiction is that, once he’s out of hospital and back with Tuchel’s squad, he’ll be a massively influential presence behind the scenes with his wealth of elite experience, and the value of that shouldn’t be understated.

Fingers crossed for as swift a recovery as possible for the former Liverpool skipper.