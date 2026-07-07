‘Right place for me’ – Liverpool fans will love what Victor Munoz has now said about Anfield move

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Victor Munoz has confidently declared that he believes he’ll be a good fit for a Liverpool team under the management of Andoni Iraola.

The Spanish winger is the first player signed by the Reds since his compatriot was named as the club’s new head coach five weeks ago, joining from Osasuna after the Merseysiders met his £34.5 release clause with the LaLiga side (Keith Downie).

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The 22-year-old said in recent days that the transfer happened more quickly than he expected, and it’s claimed that a phone call from Iraola was pivotal in enticing him to the 20-time English champions rather than going to Newcastle, with whom a deal had also been agreed.

Munoz confident he’ll ‘fit in’ at Liverpool

In an interview with El Correo, Munoz explained how he believes his style of play would serve him well at Liverpool with the former Bournemouth boss now in charge at Anfield.

The winger said: “I think the Premier League is the right place for me because of my abilities and my style of play. I think the next step was the right one.

“He gave me a glimpse into how his teams play, how it might suit me, how he likes his wingers to be wide, able to get to the byline, and hard-working. I made the right choice with that next step because those are characteristics I strongly identify with.

“His style of play, his pressing, how he wants to manage teams – I am a player who, because of my characteristics, could fit in, and that’s also why I took that step.”

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The data suggests Munoz will be a good fit for Liverpool

Liverpool fans will love this declaration of self-confidence from Munoz, with Iraola’s influence in his transfer decision apparent from his public comments in recent days.

The Reds’ new head coach is famed for his insistence on a high-pressing style, and the Spanish winger won back possession in the final third on average 0.74 times per match in LaLiga last season, placing him among the 65th percentile for positional peers for that metric (Fotmob).

In terms of his positional play, his heat map from the 2025/26 campaign (see below, from 1vs1) shows that he indeed loves to hug the touchline on either flank, whilst also being prepared to track back defensively when his team don’t have possession.

Those underlying traits should indeed serve Munoz and Liverpool well if he can demonstrate them regularly throughout his time at Anfield, and hopefully he’ll be able to improve upon a goal return of seven in 36 matches for Osasuna last term.

If the 22-year-old is as good as his word, then we’re in for quite a treat from him over the next few years on Merseyside!