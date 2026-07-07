Report: Liverpool ready to pay up for World Cup attacker; his club accept exit is inevitable

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Liverpool are prepared to pay up for a breakout star of the 2026 World Cup, according to reports from his homeland.

Mexico’s journey in the tournament they’re co-hosting came to an end in the round of 16 when they lost 3-2 to England, although several players from Javier Aguirre’s squad embellished their reputations with their performances at the finals.

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One of those is Gilberto Mora, the 17-year-old who’s the youngest player involved at this year’s edition and who’s reportedly attracted interest from the Reds, among a host of other European giants (Daily Mail).

Liverpool prepared to pay up for Mora

According to El Universal (via Sport Witness), the teenager’s club Tijuana accept that it’s only a matter of time before he makes the move to Europe and are duly set to install a release clause of around €21.3m (£18.4m), although other sources claim that such a clause to the tune of £20m is already in place.

It’s added that Liverpool and Arsenal are prepared to pay a figure approximate to that amount in order to sign the attacking midfielder, with the Premier League duo cited as the two clubs who are most prepared to meet the Mexican side’s demands.

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Mora would be a tremendous squad option for Liverpool

Mora had a moment to forget in his country’s defeat to England, losing the ball in midfield to inadvertently begin the move which led to Jude Bellingham’s second goal, although that shouldn’t detract from how prodigious a player he is overall.

Tijuana coach Juan Carlos Osorio has drawn stylistic comparisons with the legendary Andres Iniesta, with the 17-year-old also being a diminutive yet creatively brilliant attacking midfielder with an astute positional sense (Daily Mail), and he’s already surpassed 50 senior games for his club.

His rumoured release clause is far from prohibitive for Liverpool, although the potential for a bidding war could see his price escalate well beyond the £20m mark.

Mora – who can legally transfer outside of Mexico once he turns 18 in October – would have stiff competition for a starting berth if he were to come to Anfield in the near future, although his ability to cover several positions would make him a hugely valuable squad member.

Making the jump from the Mexican top flight to the Premier League would also be a significant step for such a young player, but his World Cup performances suggest that he’d take that transition to the big stage in his stride.

Let’s see if Liverpool go in with a concrete offer for the teenage prodigy, off the back of what he produced on the global stage.