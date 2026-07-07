Liverpool should brace themselves for intense transfer tussle after devastating injury blow

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Liverpool could find themselves facing an intensifying battle to keep hold of one player after a harrowing development at the World Cup over the past 24 hours.

Belgium’s delight in beating co-hosts United States 4-1 overnight was tempered by a horrific injury to Amadou Onana, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reporting that the midfielder has torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which’ll inevitably require a lengthy recovery period.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

It’s claimed that Aston Villa hadn’t been seeking to recruit in that position, but ‘will now have to reassess the situation’ after the devastating personal setback for the 24-year-old.

Onana injury could have an indirect impact on Liverpool

That could duly see Unai Emery’s side step up their rumoured interest in Curtis Jones, with a prominent in-the-know account on X reporting in the past fortnight (via CaughtOffside) that the Midlands club have opened talks with Liverpool regarding a potential swoop for the Toxteth native.

That comes amid an uncertain time for the 25-year-old, who’s now into the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield and – as hinted by Fabrizio Romano – may be open to opportunities elsewhere.

Paul Gorst reported over the weekend that LFC’s preference would be to reopen talks over a potential new deal for their number 17, although no such discussions are lined up imminently.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Will Villa step up Jones pursuit after horrific Onana injury?

First and foremost, we wish the Belgian a full and speedy recovery from the horrible injury that he’s substained.

Villa had just been preparing to welcome back Boubacar Kamara from his own long-term injury when they were hit by the major body blow to Onana, so Emery may well be imploring the club’s hierarchy to bring in a midfielder as a priority this summer.

From their perspective, Jones would seem a perfect target – mid-20s, England international, Premier League winner, delicate contract situation and reportedly valued at just £35m (Liverpool Echo).

If anything, the biggest complication in them trying to sign the 25-year-old may be Harvey Elliott’s abortive loan move to Villa Park last season, with Liverpool perhaps wary of selling their academy graduate for a knockdown price and them seeing him struggle for game-time in the Midlands.

Nonetheless, FSG would be wise to brace themselves for a renewed push from the Villans to sign Jones after Onana’s horrible ACL injury, and in turn they may be all the more determined to try and expedite discussions over his contract at Anfield.