Paul Gorst issues encouraging Dominik Szoboszlai contract update as negotiations continue apace

Images via Jack Thomas/Getty Images and Blood Red: Liverpool FC on YouTube

Reliable reporter Paul Gorst has issued an encouraging update regarding the contractual situation of Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool.

The 25-year-old, who was one of the few Reds players to consistently perform to a high level last season, has two years remaining on his current deal at Anfield, having joined from RB Leipzig in July 2023.

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Having seen Ibrahima Konate run down his contract without an agreement being reached, it’d be understandable if Kopites are worried that the same could happen with the Hungarian, but there appears to be a mutual desire to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Szoboszlai contract talks ongoing

In an article for the Liverpool Echo, Gorst explained that Szoboszlai remains in talks with the club over a potential new deal and is settled in the area with his young family.

The journalist wrote: ‘It’s understood Szoboszlai remains in talks over a new deal at Anfield, with the midfielder keen to commit his best years to the club, having settled in the North West with his wife Borka and their young daughter.

‘Negotiations are yet to reach a breakthrough and the fate of Ibrahima Konate – who walked away as a free agent to Real Madrid at the age of 27 – might be enough to unsettle fans where Szoboszlai is concerned, but there is at least a determination on both sides to extend the agreement that began three years ago.’

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Plenty of grounds for optimism over new contract for Szoboszlai

Konate’s unhappy ending will naturally raise fears of Szoboszlai’s Liverpool career petering out to a similar anticlimax, but with the Hungary captain having two years remaining on his current deal, there should still be ample time for an agreement to be struck.

Also, with there seemingly being a desire from all parties to extend his contract, that should help towards the midfielder staying on at Anfield beyond the summer of 2028.

The 25-year-old isn’t at the highest end of earners in the LFC squad on £120,000 per week (Capology), but with three high-profile exits (Konate, Mo Salah, Andy Robertson) removing a sizeable chunk of the wage bill, there ought to be scope for him to receive a handsome pay increase reflective of his importance to the team.

Such were Szoboszlai’s performances in 2025/26 that Jaap Stam declared that he should be in the running for the Premier League Player of the Season prize, even with Liverpool enduring a miserable campaign.

There are numerous others players at Anfield whose deals expire next summer and whose situations carry greater urgency, but hopefully Richard Hughes can move relatively quickly to tie down the Reds’ number 8 for many more years to come.