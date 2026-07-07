Updated Liverpool fixture list for August and September as three more games moved for TV coverage

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Three more Liverpool matches in August and September have been rearranged for live TV coverage, with the Premier League announcing a series of early-season fixture amendments on Tuesday.

It was already known that Andoni Iraola’s first competitive game as the Reds’ head coach would be away to Newcastle on Sunday 23 August (4:30pm kick-off), and Kopites can now nail down plans for the subsequent few matches prior to the extended singular autumn international break, which now transcends the end of September and start of October.

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The Premier League confirmed updated fixture details for the first five matchweeks of the 2026/27 season, with three more LFC games being moved.

Updated Liverpool fixture list for August and September

Iraola’s first competitive home match with Liverpool will be a 12:30pm kick-off against Nottingham Forest on Saturday 29 August, with both of our away top-flight matches in the following month being moved.

The Reds will visit newly-promoted Ipswich on Friday 4 September at 8pm, and our head coach makes his return to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth on Sunday 20 September with a 2pm kick-off. The Anfield fixture against Fulham remains a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 12th.

Date Opponent Competition Time (BST) Sunday 23 August Newcastle (A) Premier League 4:30pm Saturday 29 August Nottingham Forest (H) Premier League 12:30pm Friday 4 September Ipswich (A) Premier League 8pm *8-10 September TBC Champions League 5:45pm/8pm Saturday 12 September Fulham (H) Premier League 3pm *15-16 September TBC Carabao Cup TBC Sunday 20 September Bournemouth (A) Premier League 2pm

* Fixture details to be confirmed once preceding rounds are completed

No gentle lift-off for Iraola at Liverpool

Whereas Liverpool have usually had a week to prepare between matches in the opening month of previous seasons, the restructuring of the September/October international break and the later start to the Premier League (owing to the World Cup) means that Iraola won’t have a soft launch to his time at Anfield.

The Spaniard will face seven fixtures in 29 days to begin the campaign before it pauses for national team duty until the second weekend of October, with the Champions League starting earlier than usual and the third round of the Carabao Cup also being factored in.

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The Reds don’t have the worst start to the season in theory – of their first five Premier League opponents, only Bournemouth finished in the top half of the division in 2025/26 – but away matches against Newcastle and the Cherries already seemed daunting enough without the added narrative of alma mater returns for Alexander Isak, Iraola and Milos Kerkez.

The new head coach will hope to emulate what Arne Slot managed last year by starting the campaign with seven straight wins, although that strong foundation rapidly crumbled to the extent of irreparable damage being caused.

Nonetheless, an equally positive start would hopefully set up Iraola to enjoy a successful first season at the Liverpool helm.