Report: £100m history maker ‘would love to’ join Liverpool this summer; he’s ‘world-class’

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

One history-making striker would reportedly jump at the oppportunity to sign for Liverpool this summer and reunite with his former boss Andoni Iraola.

The Spaniard’s move to Anfield has inevitably fuelled rumours over several Bournemouth players potentially following him to the northwest, including Eli Junior Kroupi.

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Mark Douglas reported for The i Paper in May (when Arne Slot was still in charge of the Reds) that LFC had been among the Premier League clubs keen on signing the French striker, who carries an estimated asking price of £100m.

Kroupi ‘would love to’ join Iraola at Liverpool

According to one well-respected source on X, a move to Liverpool for the 20-year-old might still be viable, if FSG were to target the Cherries attacker.

They outlined: ‘Junior Kroupi would love to reunite with his old manager Andoni Iraola according to sources.’

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Hard to see Liverpool paying £100m+ for Kroupi

Kroupi – who turned 20 in June – made Premier League history towards the end of last season by becoming the highest-scoring teenager in their debut campaign in the division with 13 goals, one more than the previous record jointly held by Robbie Fowler and Robbie Keane.

He also showed his propensity to turn up in big matches by scoring against eventual champions Arsenal and both Manchester clubs, netting against each of the top three finishers in the table, thus quelling any accusations of him being a flat-track bully.

His teammate Marcus Tavernier has described him as having ‘world-class’ potential (afcb.co.uk), but are Liverpool really likely to pay £100m+ for a young player off the back of one particularly impressive season?

The Reds mightn’t have the richest of depth at centre-forward right now with Hugo Ekitike expected to miss the remainder of 2026 through injury, but once he’s back there could be an intense battle with Alexander Isak to lead the line for Iraola’s side.

For now the possibility of Kroupi coming to Anfield remains theoretical, with LFC not understood to be actively pursuing the 20-year-old at present, but it very much seems as though he’d gladly make the move if the Merseysiders were to approach Bournemouth with a view to signing him.