‘Big moves happening’ – Fabrizio Romano drops seismic update for Liverpool

(Photos by Carl Recine & Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

PSG are continuing to work on a deal to bring Maghnes Akliouche to the French capital this summer.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that talks are underway with Monaco while the 24-year-old progresses through the World Cup with France.

The 24-year-old registered 18 goal contributions (seven goals and 11 assists) in 43 games (across all competitions) in the 2025/26 season.

PSG signing Maghnes Akliouche could help Liverpool with Bradley Barcola

With Goncalo Ramos and Kang-in Lee set for moves (and Randal Kolo Muani in talks to join Juventus), we can understand why the Ligue 1 champions are keen to bolster the squad this summer.

While the players are locked in at the World Cup, PSG are working overtime behind the scenes as Maghnes Akliouche has already given his green light to Paris Saint-Germain weeks ago.

Negotiations with AS Monaco remain underway. Big moves happening. pic.twitter.com/jVHhRjjzqk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2026

And, as has been widely reported this summer, PSG aren’t expected to stop there, with talks ongoing to try and snatch Yan Diomande away from RB Leipzig.

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Ultimately, while it will no doubt hurt Liverpool to see their top target in the Ivorian select the Champions League holders over a switch to L4, there’s still every possibility such deals could help our recruitment.

One of the biggest question marks over PSG’s squad planning for 2026/27 is where Bradley Barcola fits into all of this.

Diomande and Akliouche would still squeeze space

From Barcola’s perspective, there will surely be a growing, niggling doubt over his future in Paris.

While Maghnes Akliouche is a right-sided attacker by trade, Diomande’s potential arrival would pose a significant threat to the Frenchman’s playing minutes next term.

Can play LW Can play RW Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Maghnes Akliouche Yan Diomande Yan Diomande Desire Doue Desire Doue Ibrahim Mbaye Ibrahim Mbaye Bradley Barcola Bradley Barcola

At 23 years of age, of course, Bradley Barcola is a far from finished product, and already an elite attacker in his own right. So, we couldn’t begrudge the Frenchman backing himself to beat out the competition.

But it is an awful lot of competition, and in wanting to sign both options, PSG are making it clear that they’re happy for the versatile winger to not be the main man going into the next campaign.

A situation that starkly compares with that at Anfield, given Liverpool could offer Barcola their now vacant right wing spot.

It’ll take a lot of bravery and ambition to leave the back-to-back Champions League winners. But if the France international is looking for a project that’s defined, rather than supported, by him, he needs look no further than Andoni Iraola’s men on the red half of Merseyside.