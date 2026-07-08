‘My understanding is…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops hint over Mo Salah future after World Cup drama

Images via Stacy Revere/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has shared details of ‘calls’ which took place regarding the future of Mo Salah, who was involved in a World Cup epic on Tuesday.

The winger is now a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, bringing the curtain down on a historic nine-year stay in which he became the club’s third-highest goalscorer of all time.

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The 34-year-old was playing for Egypt yesterday as they agonisingly relinquished a 2-0 lead on 78 minutes to lose 3-2 to world champions Argentina, for whom Enzo Fernandez struck the winner in stoppage time.

Romano issues fresh Mo Salah update

Despite some reports in May that Salah had given the thumbs-up to a potential move to Fenerbahce, a fresh update from Romano suggests that the player could leave behind European football to go further afield.

The reporter said on his eponymous YouTube channel: “He has the possibility from Saudi [Arabia] because in Saudi they always wanted Mo Salah. Already [for] two or three years, Mo Salah has been a top target.

“My understanding is that also from the MLS, some calls took place to understand the situation of Mo Salah, so MLS could be a possibility as well. MLS, Saudi, let’s see what Salah decides, but after the World Cup there’s going to be time for him and his agent Ramy Abbas to decide the future.”

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Saudi or MLS for Salah? Or might he yet stay in Europe?

As Romano hinted, Saudi Pro League interest in Salah is nothing new, with Al-Ittihad having made an audacious £150m deadline day offer three summers ago.

They or any other interested party could now snap him up for free, although the Egyptian would likely command a gargantuan pay packet, having been on £400,000 per week at Liverpool before his exit from Anfield a few weeks ago (Capology).

That’d limit the pool of clubs who could realistically sign him next, although the 34-year-old may privately feel that he’s still capable of playing at a high level in Europe and mightn’t want to ‘semi-retire’ to Saudi Arabia or the MLS just yet.

Salah will now take some well-earned downtime after Egypt’s heartbreaking elimination from the World Cup, and his next move will be compelling to witness.

Back at Liverpool, meanwhile, it’ll take some getting used to not seeing him in that number 11 shirt on the right flank once the new season begins.