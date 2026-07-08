‘Gives us hope…’ – Journalist not ruling out transfer raid that Liverpool fans would detest

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

One Italian journalist hasn’t ruled out the possibility of an earth-shattering transfer raid on Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have already lost two of their most experienced players this year after Mo Salah and Andy Robertson departed at the end of last season, with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker the only present-day regular starters remaining from the side which won the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp in 2020.

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The Dutch centre-back is reportedly coveted by AC Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport), although both James Pearce and Fabrizio Romano moved swiftly to pour cold water on any notion that the 35-year-old would be leaving Anfield this summer.

Journalist not ruling out Milan swoop for Van Dijk

That hasn’t deterred Gazzetta dello Sport’s English correspondent Davide Chinellato from championing the possibility that Rossoneri owner Gerry Cardinale will remain persistent in his pursuit of the Liverpool captain.

He told Carlo Pellegatti’s YouTube channel (via MilanNews): “It’s clear that Van Dijk would do extremely well at AC Milan. He’s a more physically fit player than [Luka] Modric; last season he was one of the best, if not the best, in the Premier League. We’re talking about a player who still has a lot to give.

“Cardinale’s desire to bring him to Milan is clear; the player’s openness gives us hope.”

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Van Dijk is more important than ever to Liverpool

We don’t blame the San Siro outfit for doggedly pursuing a potential swoop for Van Dijk, who in our opinion has been the best centre-back in world football over the past decade, and whose departure this summer would be extremely difficult for Liverpool fans to take.

Maybe the 35-year-old was culpable of occasional lapses last season, but he remains one of the best in the business and has become even more important to the Reds now that Salah and Robertson have moved on.

New head coach Andoni Iraola will be counting heavily on the influence of our captain both on and off the pitch, and the loss of another starting centre-back after the recent exit of Ibrahima Konate would massively destabilise our backline.

Van Dijk is in the twilight of his career and has just 12 months remaining on his contract at Liverpool, so there’s no point in pretending that he’ll be at Anfield forever. The 2026/27 season could plausibly be his last for the Reds.

Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet are waiting in the wings to take over from our iconic number 4 in the long-term, but for the upcoming campaign, the Dutchman will be as vital as ever to the 20-time champions of England.

Milan best have some alternative targets lined up, because LFC won’t be holding the door open for the skipper to leave any time soon!