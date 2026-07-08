‘This group is massive’ – Alexis Mac Allister salutes Argentina win with X-rated Instagram post

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister couldn’t hide his elation on social media as he celebrated Argentina’s dramatic passage to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Wiht just 12 minutes of normal time remaining in their round-of-16 clash against Egypt, the holders trailed 0-2 and seemed destined for home, but a remarkable 13-minute spell in which they scored three times saw them complete an incredible turnaround.

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The Liverpool midfielder and his teammates march on towards a last-eight tie against Switzerland at the weekend, although there was substantial controversy over their win in Atlanta as the Egyptians had a goal harshly chalked off after a VAR review when leading 1-0.

Mac Allister revels in controversial Argentina win

That didn’t bother Mac Allister in the slightest as he took to Instagram after the game with a celebratory post in his mother tongue of Spanish, with the last two words containing an expletive.

With his words translated into English, he wrote: ‘In the face of adversity, above all. This group is massive. Let’s enjoy the road. Thank you for always accompanying us. Come on Argentina, [sic] F it!’

The profanity – which we’ve modified here – was included at the end of the post.

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How did Mac Allister perform against Egypt?

While Mac Allister’s Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk was left lamenting Netherlands’ World Cup exit with his own Instagram post earlier this week, the Argentina midfielder retains hope of winning the trophy back-to-back, a feat that no country has managed since Brazil in 1962.

His own performance was mixed, with the 27-year-old winning four duels and three tackles, getting one shot on target and recording one key pass, but also missing one ‘big chance’ and being dribbled past four times (Sofascore).

The Reds’ number 10 was involved in a controversial moment shortly before Enzo Fernandez’s stoppage-time winner when he appeared to pull Hamdy Fathy’s shirt in the Argentine penalty area, but no foul was given and the world champions broke to score at the other end.

The comments on Mac Allister’s online post reflected the contentious nature of the win, with many replies feeling that it had been an undeserved triumph for the World Cup holders, although the midfielder is unlikely to be perturbed by any such outcry.

He’ll feel that he has a trophy to win over the next fortnight, and from a Liverpool perspective, hopefully he can carry the defiant air of his social media activity into his performances on the pitch throughout next season, especially after a highly disappointing 2025/26 campaign by his standards.

You can view the original version of Mac Allister’s post below, via alemacallister on Instagram: