Fabrizio Romano outlines Barcola transfer ‘reality’ as Liverpool may have an edge over Arsenal

Images via Justin Setterfield/Getty Images and Fabrizio Roman on YouTube

An update from Fabrizio Romano over the past 24 hours would suggest that Liverpool’s chances of signing Bradley Barcola this summer seem plausible.

The Italian reporter has maintained that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is ‘top’ of the Reds’ wish list for this transfer window, although the price tag which has purportedly been placed on him is rather prohibitive.

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The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed last week that the Champions League holders value the 23-year-old at more than the £116m that Manchester City have just paid to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Romano offers Liverpool renewed hope of Barcola swoop

Posting on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano has now indicated that PSG may be more open to selling Barcola than before, whilst also hinting why Liverpool may have a crucial edge over fellow suitors Arsenal for the France international.

The Italian soutlined: “Until last week, Barcola was untouchable; now I see him linked to several clubs. The reality, guys, is that Barcola is not untouchable. Barcola has serious possibilities to leave PSG in the summer transfer window. I maintain my information since April and I stand by my information.

“Don’t forget also Liverpool, because both Liverpool and Arsenal are calling for Barcola. Liverpool have the player on the very top of their shortlist since the summer transfer window of 2025, and Liverpool remain interested in Barcola.

“Barcola is also appreciated by Arsenal, but he is not position number one. Position number one is Morgan Rogers, position number two is Barcola, and there are more options in terms of wingers. That’s the situation at Arsenal.

“Then, important to mention for PSG, he is not untouchable because the new contract talks are completely, completely on standby, stalling for a long time. Barcola-PSG at the moment, there is no agreement over a new deal, and also important to say, PSG would ask for important money.

“Who’s going to sign Barcola? It’s not just about the interest, it’s also about the package of money they’re going to present to Paris Saint-Germain. That’s the situation.”

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Liverpool must throw everything at a move for Barcola

With PSG seemingly prepared to letting Barcola leave for the right price, and Arsenal apparently prioritising Rogers, there could be scope for Liverpool to make their move and try to snap up the two-time Champions League winner.

Alas, what the French giants would consider ‘important money’ may well be a king’s ransom for the Reds, who’ll need to decide whether he’d justify a third £100m+ outlay by the Merseyside club in little more than a year (after Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak).

FSG may be privately hoping that the 23-year-old pushes for an exit from the Parc des Princes if he feels that he’d struggle to start regularly in Luis Enrique’s outrageously stacked forward line, which could be further enhanced by the prospective signing of Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco.

Were that to happen, PSG might be prepared to reduce their price point for Barcola to a level which’d be more to Liverpool’s liking, thus improving the chances of a deal being done in this summer’s transfer window.

Richard Hughes will understandably have a high watermark beyond which he’s not prepared to go, but the Reds’ sporting director must throw everything reasonably possible at trying to secure the France international for Andoni Iraola’s squad.