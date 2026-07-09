Journalist shares what he’s heard ‘internally’ about Cody Gakpo amid Liverpool transfer rumours

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo has been at the centre of transfer speculation in recent weeks, although one trusted journalist has indicated that an exit from Liverpool this summer is highly unlikely.

Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that Tottenham Hotspur are showing an ‘interest’ in the 27-year-old, although they’ve yet to make an official approach to the Merseysiders for the Netherlands international.

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Andoni Iraola is understood to be keen to work with the Reds attacker once he’s back from his post-World Cup downtime, and the Anfield hierarchy also seem eager to keep hold of him, judging by the latest insight from one reliable source.

Gakpo is in Liverpool’s plans for the 2026/27 season

Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele was speaking to The Redmen TV when he touched upon Gakpo’s situation at Liverpool, affirming that club chiefs are planning ahead for the 2026/27 campaign with him as part of the squad.

The journalist said of the Dutch forward: “He’s not as off-limits as he was maybe 12 months ago, but I still think I’d be surprised if he wasn’t a Liverpool player come the end of the summer transfer window. I think the word internally is that they’re planning for [next season] with him.”

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Gakpo still has plenty to offer at Liverpool

Gakpo might’ve had a subdued 2025/26 season by his standards, scoring just nine times in 52 appearances, but he again showed his ability to rise to the big occasion by netting three goals at the World Cup (matching his tallies from the 2022 edition and Euro 2024).

Liverpool have reinforced their wide attacking options with the signing of Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but the exit of Mo Salah has led to Richard Hughes prioritising wingers in this transfer window, with Bradley Barcola reportedly a leading target.

The Reds aren’t overflowing with depth in the forward line, so it’d likely take a truly irresistible offer from Spurs (or another suitor) for Anfield chiefs to even consider parting with the Dutchman this summer.

Gakpo still has four years remaining on his contract, so LFC are under no pressure whatsoever to sell him; and Iraola will surely want to assess every player in his squad up close before deciding who’ll have a key role and who might be deemed dispensable.

Transfer windows can always throw up sudden plot twists, but like Steele, we’re confident that our number 18 will remain with the Reds for the foreseeable future.