‘99% sure’ – Lewis Steele is almost certain Liverpool will do one thing in summer transfer window

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Lewis Steele on YouTube

Lewis Steele is ‘99%’ confident that Liverpool will sign at least one more forward in the summer transfer window.

The Reds’ hopes of snapping up Yan Diomande appear to have ended after the RB Leipzig winger indicated his preference for Paris Saint-Germain, but they have managed to get Victor Munoz through the door from Osasuna.

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As outlined by Fabrizio Romano, PSG’s Bradley Barcola remains a ‘top’ target at Anfield as the Merseyside giants seek to replace the legendary Mo Salah following his exit at the end of last season.

Steele ‘99% sure’ Liverpool will sign another winger

During a recent appearance on The Redmen TV, Steele was asked by Dan Clubbe if he thinks Liverpool will ‘definitely’ sign another winger this summer.

The Daily Mail reporter answered: “If I say 100%, I’ll get hounded out of Anfield by the fans the next time I’m there if they don’t! Yeah, I’m 99% [sure] they’ve got to sign a winger. You can’t let the best player of the last decade, and fourth in the all-time list, leave and not replace him.

“I know they signed Victor Munoz but I think the plan was always to do two forwards. With respect to Munoz, I think he was the second [choice] forward. It was a bit of a dagger in the heart to miss out on Diomande, as it appears that’s going to be the case, but they’ve clearly got money there if they bid £80m for Diomande a few weeks ago.

“They’ve got the money to do it and I’d be very surprised if they don’t [sign a winger]. They won’t sign someone for the sake of it. There’s four or five options that they’ve really done the work on, so I think we can say 99% sure. A winger was always a priority this summer.”

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Liverpool should have the time and money to sign another winger

While Liverpool are well-stocked on the left flank after Munoz’s arrival (along with Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha), Salah’s exit has left the rarely-used Federico Chiesa as the only senior right-sided natural option, an imbalance which could do with addressing before the transfer window shuts.

Reported top target Barcola primarily plays on the left but can cover either wing, and he would represent a marquee addition for the Reds if he were to join from PSG.

As Steele mentioned, the unsuccessful bid for Diomande hints that the finances are there for LFC to put in a big-money offer for the France international once his World Cup involvement concludes, in the hope that it might bring his current club to the negotiating table.

There are still nearly two months remaining in the summer transfer window, which should leave ample time for Liverpool to bring in at least one more winger whilst also addressing other priorities throughout the squad (such as a versatile defender).

To not come away with another forward addition before the 1 September deadline would be a bitter disappointment, but we remain optimistic that FSG will deliver on that front.