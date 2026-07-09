Liverpool fans could be set to get a first glimpse of new-look partnership during pre-season

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool fans could get a first glimpse of a potential new partnership in the Reds’ starting XI during their pre-season tour to the United States.

The first batch of senior and academy players returned to the AXA Training Centre this week as preparations for the 2026/27 campaign get underway, with more of the squad set to join next Tuesday.

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Those who were (or still are) involved at the World Cup will return a bit later once they’ve had some well-earned downtime, which could open the door for a few lesser-seen names to get a run in the starting line-up for upcoming friendly fixtures.

Liverpool set to have new-look partnership in pre-season

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, Paul Gorst stated that new arrival Jeremy Jacquet is ‘likely to start’ alongside Joe Gomez for the pre-season games in the USA, with Virgil van Dijk on a post-World Cup break and Giovanni Leoni continuing his recovery from an ACL injury.

The Frenchman was among those who reported for duty in Kirkby this week, and as a new addition to the squad, Reds supporters will surely be especially eager to see him in action.

Gorst added: ‘As the only summer signing on the tour, a lot of eyes will be on how Jacquet performs, even with the caveat that the games are non-competitive and designed, mainly, for building base levels of fitness.’

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Jacquet and Gomez partnership will be compelling to watch

Van Dijk will assume one of the centre-back berths once the Premier League season gets underway in August, but with long-time partner Ibrahima Konate having now left, the starting place alongside the Dutchman is up for grabs.

Jacquet and Gomez are set to provide an intriguing blend of youth and experience should they start together in pre-season, and we’re eagerly waiting to see how the 20-year-old integrates into the line-up.

Leoni will need to be reintroduced to the fold gently once he’s cleared to play, given how long he’s been out of action, so it’s likely to be a contest between the other two to start alongside Van Dijk once the top-flight campaign begins.

It’s a partnership which could also be seen in domestic cup matches over the next few months, with the captain almost certain to be rested for such games as Andoni Iraola indulges in some much-needed rotation and squad management.

The Jacquet and Gomez combination could make for one of the most captivating sub-plots during pre-season.