Liverpool journalists predict how many points Iraola will collect from first five league games

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

As of today, Liverpool are nearer to the start of their 2026/27 Premier League season than the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

It’s been 46 days since the 1-1 draw at Brentford which eventually clinched Champions League qualification, and Andoni Iraola’s first official game as the Reds’ head coach (away to Newcastle on 23 August) is now only 45 days away.

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The new campaign came that bit more into view earlier this week when dates and times were confirmed for the first five Premier League matchweeks prior to the September/October international window.

Date Opponent Sunday 23 August Newcastle (A) Saturday 29 August Nottingham Forest (H) Friday 4 September Ipswich (A) Saturday 12 September Fulham (H) Sunday 20 September Bournemouth (A)

Liverpool writers give early-season predictions

Three writers for the Liverpool Echo were asked to predict how many points they think Iraola will collect from those first five matches in charge, and the forecasts varied between cautious optimism and a sobering reality check.

Paul Gorst and Richard Garnett have both predicted the Reds to have 11 points from the first 15 on offer, with three consecutive wins sandwiched by draws away to Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Ian Doyle was a bit more pessimistic with his forecast, believing that we’ll take only nine points across those five matches as he wrote: ‘A couple of defeats in those opening games is not out of the question as the new head coach tries to implement his ideas. Supporters should get strapped in for what is likely to be a bumpy campaign.’

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How many points do Liverpool realistically need to target?

If Liverpool are to repeat their most recent results from each of those five specific fixtures, they’ll match Doyle’s predicted tally of nine points, with defeats at home to Nottingham Forest and away to Bournemouth.

Arsenal won the title last season with 85 points, averaging 2.23 per game. Based on that targeted average, the Reds would need to be tracking at a minimum of 11 points from the opening five games if they’re to match the Gunners’ 2025/26 tally.

A good start would certainly be helpful, but it mustn’t descend into complacency – we had a 100% record after five matches last term, only to then completely fall away during the rest of the autumn and be left trying to salvage Champions League qualification, which we just about managed.

In theory, Liverpool should be able to get a decent points haul on the board early doors. Of their first five opponents, only Bournemouth finished in the top half of the 2025/26 Premier League – Iraola can’t afford for his team to slip up in the opening weeks, knowing that the heavyweight tests will be yet to come.

Here’s hoping the new head coach can get off to a flying start so that any initial scepticism can be swiftly put to bed, and that the Reds will have strong momentum to carry into the later months of this year and beyond.