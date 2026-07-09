Potential in-house solution to Mo Salah conundrum has been ‘floated internally’ at Liverpool

(Photos by Stacy Revere and Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been left with the gargantuan task of trying to replace Mo Salah after the legendary winger’s exit from Anfield this summer, although one respected journalist has hinted that the Reds might already have a potential in-house solution.

2026 could mark a symbolic passing of the torch in L4, with the Egyptian moving on just as Rio Ngumoha begins to establish himself at an elite level off the back of a terrific breakthrough season in which he caught the eye with a series of dazzling performances.

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At present, new head coach Andoni Iraola only has one natural right-sided senior winger in Federico Chiesa, who was rarely trusted by Arne Slot and has been the subject of speculation over a potential summer exit from Merseyside.

Liverpool considering Ngumoha as a right-sided winger

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, Paul Gorst discussed the possibility of the 17-year-old – who’s excelled on the left wing – possibly being switched to the opposite flank to fill the void left by Salah’s departure.

The journalist outlined: ‘The idea of using Rio Ngumoha as a right-sided attacker has been floated internally and it will be fascinating to see where Iraola thinks the teenager is best suited when the summer period begins.’

The teenager made his England debut against New Zealand last month on the right wing, and Gorst added that the head coach could consider switching him to that side whilst he remains in the ‘fledgling stage’ of his career.

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Could Ngumoha evolve into Salah’s long-term successor at Liverpool?

Many modern-day forwards are able to adapt to numerous positions on the pitch rather than being wedded to one specific role, and such is Ngumoha’s youth that now would seem the perfect time to potentially remould him into a mainly right-sided winger.

It’s a role he’s played just once at Liverpool (as a late substitute against Nottingham Forest in February), but the upcoming pre-season programme should provide the perfect opportunity to try him on the right without the pressure of requiring victory.

If Iraola is prepared to switch the 17-year-old to that flank and the redemployment proves to be a success, it could save the club a fortune in terms of not needing to spend big on a marquee winger, although the reported pursuit of Bradley Barcola continues apace.

We’d certainly like to see Ngumoha being utilised on the right in pre-season, with a view to him potentially becoming a more fixed option in that role and – just maybe – becoming Salah’s long-term successor in the Reds’ starting line-up.