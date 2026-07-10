Fabrizio Romano confirms £14.9m bid for Liverpool target who instantly fixes RB woes

Nottingham Forest have submitted a €17.5m [£14.9m] bid for Feyenoord fullback Givairo Read.

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Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Forest’s opening bid was rejected by the Eredivisie outfit.

The 20-year-old is reportedly an admired quantity at Liverpool, with the Reds dealing with their own issues at right-back.

Nottingham Forest want to sign Givairo Read

According to the Italian transfer news expert, Nottingham Forest are ‘expected to return to the table soon’.

🚨🌳 Nottingham Forest submitted €17.5m official bid to Feyenoord for right back Gjivairo Read. The proposal has been rejected but #NFFC expected to return to the table soon. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/ZENIVJivVF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026

And according to Voetbal International journalist Martijn Krabbendam (via Sport Witness), an improved offer of €25m [£21.3m] would see Feyenoord welcome any potential suitor to the negotiating table.

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Now, look, given this is a pretty paltry fee by today’s standards, we have to ask the obvious: why on earth aren’t Liverpool throwing their hat into the ring?

READ MORE: Christian Falk gives Givairo Read update amid Liverpool and Man City links

Read would instantly solve Liverpool’s right-back concerns

The answer may be a simple one. Perhaps Andoni Iraola wants to see Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong in action in pre-season (starting around July 13) before sanctioning a move to bolster the right-back department.

Perhaps the Basque-born head coach already feels the position is satisfied between the Northern Irish and Dutch duo.

In normal circumstances, we’d feel more inclined to agree, but the pair’s serious durability concerns mean that we simply can’t afford to go into next season with what feels like two halves of a right-back.

Brentford’s Michael Kayode, who had looked a potentially viable option, has already signed a long-term contract – so that’s one deal off the table.

Read’s injury record in 2025/26 isn’t fantastic, but picking up a hamstring injury while the body’s still developing at 19 isn’t unheard of. And it’s worth pointing out he already has 54 senior games at Feyenoord under his belt now at the still tender age of 20.

So, are we seriously just going to sit on our hands and let Forest take the next best option, for a pittance, at a time when Liverpool need to be careful with their funds?

It would seem the height of foolishness for Richard Hughes and Co. to just allow this one to play out – especially given we’ve seen links to some of Europe’s top clubs in Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Everyone else seems more or less convinced about Givairo Read’s potential.

“Liverpool for me, no-one else”

When asked to pick between Man City and Liverpool as his favourite Premier League club, the fullback told Voetbal International: “Liverpool, for sure! Nothing else, no one else.”