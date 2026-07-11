Bolo Zenden warns Liverpool over potential £80m decision which could make two Reds ‘unhappy’

(Photo by Sandra Behne/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Boudewijn Zenden has warned that Liverpool could risk antagonising two of their current players if they were to spend upwards of £80m on another striker.

The Reds invested roughly £200m on two centre-forwards in Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak last summer, although both have since suffered long-term injuries.

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The Sweden international broke his leg just before Christmas and had only just returned in April when the Frenchman suffered an Achilles injury which is projected to sideline him for the remainder of 2026.

It’s left new head coach Andoni Iraola relying heavily on the 26-year-old to remain consistently fit for the first half of next season, although Zenden has warned that spending big on another striker could create problems at Liverpool rather than solving them.

Zenden issues Liverpool transfer warning

Speaking to Svea Casino (via Liverpool Echo), the former Reds midfielder said: “Hugo Ekitike suffered a really bad injury that will set him back a long time. The club has a decision to make with his temporary absence.

“Liverpool tried to fill the gap last season by playing Cody Gakpo as a central striker, which I don’t think is his best position; but if you sign another striker, it will probably cost £80m.

“Then, suddenly, when everyone is fit, you’ve spent three times that amount and have two unhappy players on the bench. It’s not an easy situation to manage as a club.

“Who is first choice at Liverpool will depend on the fitness of Alexander Isak. If he can start the season well and stay fit, he will be in contention. However, it’s not easy for a player returning from an eight-month injury [Ekitike] to immediately regain his spot in the first team.”

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Liverpool left with tricky transfer dilemma

Liverpool are indeed traversing a fine line when it comes to the centre-forward position. Do they bank on Isak staying fit until Ekitike is cleared for action, or do they cover off any potential injury to the Swede by spending big on another striker?

Even aside from his four-month absence with a broken leg last season, the Reds’ record signing was dogged by persistent fitness troubles which don’t bode particularly well for him maintaining constant availability throughout the upcoming campaign.

Without recruitment in the no.9 position, Iraola could be left having to move Gakpo to a central role or play Florian Wirtz as a false 9 if Isak were to break down, a scenario which is far from ideal but certainly not unforeseeable.

Conversely, if Liverpool were to splash out on another centre-forward and the new head coach were to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation which served him so well at Bournemouth, it’d leave three players (all signed for big money) vying for one starting berth, which’d inevitably leave two feeling disenchanted to be left out.

The ideal compromise would seem to be the acquisition of a versatile attacker who primarily plays on the right flank, where there’s a starting spot up for grabs after Mo Salah’s exit, but also has experience of leading the line through the middle.

The good news is that rumoured primary target Bradley Barcola is capable of doing just that, and signing him could be the perfect way to cover off any potential absence for Isak whilst not overpopulating the centre-forward queue in Iraola’s squad.