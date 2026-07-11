Liverpool could complete £38m transfer imminently as Fabrizio Romano drops afternoon alert

Liverpool are reportedly looking at Joao Gomes to reinforce their midfield this summer.

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Felipe Silva, of ESPN Brazil, reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Brazilian.

This update comes after confirmation from Fabrizio Romano that more clubs are expected to enter the race for the 25-year-old after Atletico Madrid pulled out of the running.

Liverpool could sign Joao Gomes to improve struggling midfield

No one’s denying that Liverpool have a great deal of quality already between Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai – a Premier League-winning trio, it should be noted.

But the fact of the matter is that the decision to give our Dutch midfielder licence to push on higher up the pitch has left us rather exposed in the middle of the park.

In that case, we can see why a profile like Gomes might appeal to Liverpool when we effectively need a holding six capable and comfortable covering a lot of ground.

⚠️Além do Manchester United, o Liverpool também demonstrou interesse em João Gomes, do Wolves. Reds buscaram informações sobre o atleta e o colocaram no seu radar. Atlético de Madrid ficou muito perto de contratá-lo recentemente, mas negócio desandou por diversos motivos… pic.twitter.com/v98JC2CXJA — Felipe Silva (@felipee_sil) July 11, 2026

🚨🇧🇷 João Gomes’ move to Atlético Madrid has been off since mid June, not developing since Atléti focused on Hjulmand. More clubs expected to join the race soon to get the Wolves midfielder. 🎥 https://t.co/IzroXOb4rH pic.twitter.com/JRYlosrs4t — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2026

If we’re committing to less of Gravenberch covering the backline next term, which we expect will be the case, then we can’t be asking Alexis Mac Allister to do most of the legwork.

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What would Gomes bring at Anfield?

From a Wolves perspective, the attraction is obvious. The Rio de Janeiro-born footballer is a ball-winning machine, ranking in the 90th percentile for duels won (7.18 per 90) in the Premier League last term.

Joao Gomes stats (per 90) Percentiles 1.37 successful dribbles 98th 64.2% successful dribbles percentage 89th 1.75 dispossessed 0 12.33 defensive contributions 86th 6.16 recoveries 89th

* Joao Gomes stats in the 2025/26 Premier League season with Wolves (Fotmob)

As you’d expect, Joao Gomes gets through a lot of defensive work playing for a side battling (and ultimately failing to avoid) relegation in the Old Gold.

But what’s interesting is that he appears to excel on the ball when it comes to progressing play through dribbling and, presumably, getting himself out of danger against opponents. Most of whom are likely to be pretty confident engaging in a pressing game against Wolves.

His passing stats aren’t incredible, but we’d be more than inclined to put this down to Wolves’ struggles as a whole and the lack of a frequently reliable out ball.

A press-resistant midfielder

James Lawrence Alcott does a pretty stellar breakdown on what Gomes brings to Wolves as a press-resistant midfielder.

We quite like the idea of Liverpool signing someone who can turn defence into attack – and relieve pressure – at the drop of a hat.

Dare we say we’ve missed that through large portions of the 2025/26 campaign? We think we might.

And at a reported price tag of £38m (GiveMeSport), you can’t really go wrong.