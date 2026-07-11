From Italy: Liverpool player’s exit to Premier League club is now ‘closer’ as agreement reached

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, one Liverpool player now seems closer than ever before to leaving Anfield, with an ‘agreement’ seemingly being struck with a fellow Premier League club.

The Reds have already turned down two offers from Inter Milan for Curtis Jones and remain hopeful of securing the midfielder for the long-term, with the 25-year-old now into the final 12 months of his contract.

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A prominent in-the-know account on X recently claimed (via CaughtOffside) that Aston Villa had opened talks with the Merseysiders regarding a potential move for the England international, but it now seems that one of their top-flight rivals has stolen a march.

Liverpool and Forest ‘reach agreement’ over Jones

Saturday’s print edition of Corriere dello Sport has reported (via Sport Witness) that Liverpool have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest over Curtis Jones, who’s now said to be ‘closer to joining’ the City Ground outfit under new head coach Oliver Glasner.

The Garibaldi are said to be the frontrunners for the 25-year-old and getting nearer to securing his signature, with fellow suitors Inter Milan now seemingly set to miss out on him, although the report didn’t mention anything about a prospective fee for the midfielder.

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Liverpool must get a proper fee for Jones if they sell him

For the time being, our inclination would be to take these reports with a pinch of salt until such time that they’re corroborated by top-tier sources closer to home, but there’s certainly a plausible possibility that Jones could move on from Liverpool this summer.

His contract situation is a delicate one now that he’s into the final year of his current deal, and if Andoni Iraola is unable to guarantee him regular starts at Anfield, the midfielder might seriously consider moving elsewhere in order to obtain more game-time.

If the Reds are to sell the academy graduate this summer, it’d be very interesting to see what fee they get for him. The club reportedly value him at £35m (Liverpool Echo), but even with only a year left on his contract, that seems derisory for him the current market.

After all, we’re talking about a 25-year-old England international who’s won the Premier League and played 228 times for one of the biggest clubs in the world. We don’t expect him to command the £116m for which Forest sold Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, but for Jones to leave LFC for less than a third of that would seem like horrendous business from the Merseysiders.

Hopefully the Anfield hierarchy can persuade the Scouser to maintain his ties with his boyhood club for another few years, but in light of these latest reports from Italy, time is increasingly of the essence regarding his future.