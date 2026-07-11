“I’ve shown everyone…’ – Liverpool prodigy has a clear message for Iraola ahead of pre-season

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Almost a year on from joining Liverpool, academy striker Will Wright has reflected with pride on how his time at the club has gone so far, and wasn’t afraid to state his intentions to become the Reds’ first-choice striker in future years.

The Merseysiders completed the signing of the teenager last August, playing for the first team at Anfield (in a friendly against Athletic Bilbao) within a few days of the transfer being completed.

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The 18-year-old has yet to make his official senior debut for LFC but did make the bench for a few matches last term, along with impressing for the under-21s either side of a nasty injury in a UEFA Youth League tie against Atletico Madrid in the autumn.

Wright aiming to be Liverpool’s no.9 in the long-term

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, Wright insisted that he’s put his best foot forward during his first year at Liverpool, even despite a lengthy period out of action.

He said: “My time has been really good. I think my first year was all about settling in but I think I’ve done more than just settle in. I think I’ve shown everyone who I am and what I’m about.

“I started to get more opportunities towards the end of the season. I picked up an injury in September and only came back in January, but I think since then I’ve come back stronger and fitter. I think I’ve shown everyone what I’m about.”

Wright is now hopeful of getting some minutes in pre-season for Liverpool and using that as a springboard to a lasting career at Anfield.

He declared: “Obviously [I] hope to go on tour maybe, get some minutes and show the fans what I’m about. Then long-term plans, hopefully just play for Liverpool and become the No.9.”

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Wright should get his chance with Liverpool in pre-season

The 18-year-old ended his first season on Merseyside with six goals and five assists in 18 appearances for Rob Page’s academy side, and in 2026/27 he’s likely to either continue his development in the underage ranks or perhaps join an EFL club on loan for frequent senior exposure.

Before then, he could well enjoy some prolonged involvement in pre-season as Andoni Iraola hands minutes to younger and lesser-seen players, particularly with a number of first-team players still being on a post-World Cup break once Liverpool fly out to the United States later this month.

Wright’s comments to the club’s media team appear to contain a firm message to the head coach – play me because I’m ready and I back myself to show the world what I can do.

That’s the kind of self-belief that we love to hear from a Reds player, and the striker hasn’t been shy about stating his desire to go to the very top at Anfield, rather than just passing through before continuing his career elsewhere.

Hopefully we’ll get to see plenty of the 18-year-old in action over the next few weeks as he strives to make a good early impression on Iraola.