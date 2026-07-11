‘Depends on…’ – Romano eases fears over potential Liverpool exit as transfer priority outlined

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has sought to ease fears over a potential big-name exit for Liverpool with an update over the past 24 hours.

Last month, the Italian transfer reporter declared that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Cody Gakpo, although Football Insider claimed that the Reds would only consider selling the 27-year-old if a ‘big offer’ were to come in for him.

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Lewis Steele mentioned earlier this week that LFC are very much planning ahead for the new season with the Dutchman as part of their plans, and Spurs’ simultaneous interest in another Premier League winger might yet work in our favour.

Romano: Spurs would prefer Savinho to Gakpo

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel discussing potential attacking recruits for the north London club, Romano said: “My understanding is, the main names to take into consideration for Tottenham for the winger positions are Cody Gakpo – but at the moment Liverpool are yet to open doors to an exit – and Savinho.

“Savinho is a top target for Tottenham. These two players are considered priorities for Tottenham for the winger position. I’m not saying they are joining because this depends on negotiations, but Savinho is number one, two and three because Tottenham already wanted him one year ago.

“Cody Gakpo is a desire of Tottenham, but this depends on Liverpool at the moment. Liverpool are not opening the doors to an exit, so we have to be patient and see what’s going to happen there.”

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Iraola prepared to give Gakpo his chance at Liverpool

While Romano hasn’t said anything about how prepared Manchester City would be to sell Savinho, the Reds’ position on their own left-sided winger seems quite clear – he won’t be put on the market, and it could take a substantial offer to alter that stance.

As reported by Football Insider, new head coach Andoni Iraola is keen to afford Gakpo the opportunity to impress him at Anfield, so the Dutchman is likely to receive plenty of game-time on Merseyside even with the arrival of Victor Munoz in June and the emergence of Rio Ngumoha over the past few months.

That commodity was in short supply for Savinho at the Etihad Stadium over the past year – he made just seven top-flight starts and played a grand total of 821 Premier League minutes last season – although it remains to be seen whether Enzo Maresca will utilise him more than Pep Guardiola did.

A lot can still change between now and the end of the transfer window, but Liverpool seem determined to keep hold of a player who, whilst far from his best during 2025/26, has proven that he can deliver consistently at the highest level (50 goals in 180 games for the Reds).

Hopefully FSG will maintain their hardline stance on Gakpo, and Spurs will feel obliged to turn their attention elsewhere, perhaps putting all their eggs in the Savinho basket.