Liverpool could sign £70m winger imminently if they sacrifice Bradley Barcola

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool would evidently prefer to bring Bradley Barcola to Anfield this summer.

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But one might reasonably wonder whether a transfer for Brighton and Hove Albion’s young sensation Yankuba Minteh is considerably likelier.

The Merseysiders are said to be eyeing up the Gambian attacker in case their pursuit of the PSG left winger reaches a dead end, according to talkSPORT.

Liverpool will end up signing Yankuba Minteh over Bradley Barcola

We’d like to have more faith in the idea that Liverpool will pull off a successful swoop for the apparently dissatisfied Frenchman.

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But we can’t help but feel that the Reds’ recruitment department is putting a lot of pressure on the window, waiting it out for Barcola to return from the World Cup and progress talks.

Given that France are widely considered likely to go all the way in the competition, it’s leaving things rather late in the window to get an answer from a player.

More to the point, for a footballer who looks like he could be swayed still to stay put in Paris or move to our league rivals, Arsenal, should their respective pursuit of Morgan Rogers fall short.

Liverpool need certainty over a maybe in complex transfer window

We mentioned before that this window is a particularly complex one for Richard Hughes and Co.

Liverpool find themselves completely short on the right flank and are in desperate need of a body just as much as star quality to replace outgoing star Mo Salah this summer.

Yet, with so much in the way of business required elsewhere in the squad, can we really afford to be given a no by Bradley Barcola and hold back on key bits of business on the basis we might have to fork out a major sum for the PSG star?

We can appreciate why Liverpool may be tempted to take a risk, but we’re absolutely certain that there aren’t enough bodies in the building. Certainly not enough to ensure that Andoni Iraola can commit to the style of football he likes across all fronts in 2026/27.

On that basis, we feel far more confident that Yankuba Minteh – while less far along in his development – could be brought in considerably sooner. And with the added bonus that we’ll have more funds to spread across the pitch, with a price tag of £70m-80m previously reported.

If we’re certain Barcola will come through the doors, by all means stick to the plan. If not, it feels like Liverpool are playing with odds that are stacked firmly against them.