Medical expert advises Liverpool fans to be patient with Ekitike return as next steps outlined

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

An experienced foot and ankle surgeon has called for patience regarding a return to action for Hugo Ekitike, three months on from the Liverpool striker rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The Frenchman suffered the major setback in the Reds’ 2-0 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain in April, and there were initial projections that it’d sideline him for at least nine months.

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That timeline was largely consistent with reports in June that the 24-year-old is targeting a return to competitive football by the end of December, having been through ‘immense pain’ since that fateful night in the spring.

Surgeon pleads for patience with Ekitike return

Speaking to The Athletic, renowned surgeon Dr Andrew J. Elliott – who’s carried out more than 350 Achilles repairs – outlined the next steps for Ekitike in his recovery and advised that trying to rush the process could be detrimental in the long-term.

He explained: “Rehab emphasises working on restoring motion up to neutral, starting isometric exercises (static strength training) and using Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) for muscle preservation. Soon, he may be able to start on an anti-gravity treadmill, walking and possibly light jogging.

“Recovery can often be a longer process than people expect. Following physical therapy guidance is essential, as pushing too fast and too soon could stretch out the Achilles, leading to permanent weakness or the risk of a re-rupture.

“Leaning on trainers and care teams, taking advice from others who have gone through it, and trusting the recovery timeline is so important. The focus must be on progress rather than what they can’t do yet.”

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Rushing Ekitike back would do more harm than good

While Ekitike will naturally be eager to get back on the pitch as soon as possible, and every Liverpool fan would love to see him return at the earliest opportunity, Dr Elliott’s medical advice explains why the striker ought not to be rushed back prematurely.

Football is rife with case studies of players who needed longer than initially anticipated to recover fully from an Achilles injury – The Athletic highlighted the cautionary tales of Eberechi Eze, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Thomas Lemar.

Even when the 24-year-old is cleared to play again, Reds supporters must be patient with him and realise how difficult it’ll be for him to get back up to speed and rediscover his pre-injury heights after such a harrowing body blow.

We’d be happy if Ekitike plays again in 2026, or the early weeks of next year, and in the meantime we hope and pray that Alexander Isak’s fitness will hold up a lot better than it did throughout a stop-start first season on Merseyside for the Swedish marksman.

Ekitike still has a long road to travel in his recovery, but under the guidance of Liverpool’s medical staff, we trust that he’ll continue to make steady progress. When the time comes for him to play again, he’ll be welcomed back rapturously at Anfield.