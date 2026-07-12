What Joao Gomes has said about signing for Liverpool

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool can beat Manchester United to the signing of Joao Gomes this summer, if the Brazilian’s prior comments still hold weight.

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The Wolves midfielder told ESPN back in 2022 (via Fabrizio Romano on X) that the Reds ‘are a team I’d play for’.

Atletico Madrid had reportedly been poised to seal a deal for the Old Gold star, but instead opted to finalise a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand.

Liverpool can offer Joao Gomes his Champions League dream

If Champions League football is what Gomes is after, Liverpool can supply it – not to mention a direct return to the Premier League.

Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes tells ESPN on Liverpool scouting him: “Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play”. 🔴🇧🇷 #LFC “Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream in football”, Joao added. pic.twitter.com/uhTWROzdBK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2022

So, if United remain keen on evolving their own interest in the 25-year-old, it’ll come down to whether Michael Carrick’s or the Basque-born head coach’s project proves more appealing.

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Unfortunately for both outfits, the need for a top-notch holding six is evident following the departure of Casemiro over at Old Trafford, and the Merseysiders’ struggles in the middle of the park last term.

Liverpool are closer to delivering major silverware

If we’re going purely off either side’s respective performances in the English top-flight last term, you could understand why the Brazilian might be tempted with a switch to Manchester.

But, objectively speaking, Liverpool do possess a greater abundance of riches with their starting-XI. Getting bodies in through the door, as we’ve repeatedly mentioned here on Empire of the Kop, will be critical to allow new boss Iraola to play his desired style of football.

Regardless, it’s clear for all to see that this was a Reds outfit that seriously underperformed last term under Arne Slot.

Get Liverpool back to playing aggressive, press-heavy football – with a midfield that doesn’t leave our backline utterly exposed – and this team can, and should, contend for a Premier League title.

For United, however, one gets the sense that Carrick’s men need a couple of strong windows to build a side capable of challenging.