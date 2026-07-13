Former Liverpool boss linked with shock summer raid for Anfield icon as Reds’ stance made clear

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is reportedly being targeted by several clubs this summer, including one who now have a former Reds manager at the helm.

In May, the 33-year-old was reported to have ‘responded positively‘ to interest from Juventus, although there’s been no discernible progress on that front in recent weeks, and it now seems to have faded from view.

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However, the Brazil number 1 continues to be linked with a potential exit from Anfield, where he’s now into the final 12 months of his contract.

Several Saudi clubs eyeing raid on Liverpool for Alisson

According to talkSPORT, several clubs from Saudi Arabia are understood to be interested in a move for Alisson, including Al Qadsiah, where ex-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is now in charge. However, they’d only move for the Reds netminder if Koen Casteels were to depart.

Past suitors Al Ittihad could revisit their previous interest in our number 1, as they’re currently open to bringing in another overseas goalkeeper.

Some reports from the Middle East claimed that newly-promoted Al Diriyah have also been eyeing the Brazil international, although sources for talkSPORT indicated that this isn’t the case.

Alisson is unlikely to push for an exit from Anfield, as he’s set to remain as first choice under Andoni Iraola, while Liverpool aren’t prepared to entertain any interest in him unless a ‘substantial’ offer is tabled.

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Selling Alisson now would be incomprehensible for Liverpool

Having already lost two long-serving squad leaders in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson this summer, the Reds can’t afford to see their iconic goalkeeper depart as well, particularly with the new head coach needing all the help he can get from his most experienced players.

When Sky Sports reporter Nubaid Haroon said in May that the Brazilian ‘can’t be allowed to leave’ in the current transfer window, we’re sure that every LFC supporter would’ve been nodding in firm agreement.

The likeliest scenario is that he leaves as a free agent in 2027, but that scenario would still seem preferable to selling him this year, especially when he probably wouldn’t reap a massive fee considering his age profile (he’ll turn 34 in October).

Even though Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed with a view to replacing Alisson in the long-term, for now the long-serving number 1 is still Liverpool’s best goalkeeper, and losing him this summer would be a monumental blow to the club.

Thankfully it seems as though he’s happy to stay put for a ninth season at Anfield, and his multitude of reported suitors from Saudi Arabia may need to look elsewhere for goalkeeping reinforcements as the Reds are highly unlikely to budge on their not-for-sale stance.