“I’d go with…” – Gary Neville names the Liverpool player he’d most like to sign for Man United

Images via Michael Regan/Getty Images and Sky Sports Premier League

Gary Neville has named the one current Liverpool player he’d most like to sign for Manchester United, if given the opportunity.

The eternal northwestern rivals endured contrasting fortunes in the 2025/26 season, with the Merseysiders limping to a fifth-place finish while the Old Trafford outfit ended in third, just 12 months after finishing in 15th when we won the Premier League.

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Such is the animosity between the two clubs that direct transfers from one to the other are extremely rare (the late Phil Chisnall in 1964 remains the last player to do so), although the Sky Sports pundit had an idea of which Reds player he’d theoretically like Michael Carrick’s team to sign.

Neville would take Gravenberch at Man United

In a community questions feature for The Overlap, Neville was asked to name a Liverpool player that he’d like to have at Man United.

He answered: “There’s a few but it’s harder because [Florian] Wirtz isn’t exactly jumping out at me. [Alexander] Isak isn’t jumping out at me. [Hugo] Ekitike yeah, Dominik Szoboszlai maybe…

“I’d go with [Ryan] Gravenberch. If you said to me, ‘United, now, who would I take?’, I’d take Gravenberch probably. He’s the best of the three midfielders that United would need and we need a midfielder desperately.”

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Absolutely no chance of that happening, Gary!

Since the recording of that feature with Neville, the Red Devils have completed the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea and reportedly activated Youri Tielemans’ release clause at Aston Villa (Fabrizio Romano), so they’re in line to secure two quickfire midfield additions.

That might play into Liverpool hands in the reported pursuit of Joao Gomes, with whom Man United have also been linked, but their aforementioned business might now have lessened their need to bring in the Wolves maestro.

One transfer which absolutely won’t be happening any time soon is Gravenberch swapping Anfield for Old Trafford, given his importance to Andoni Iraola’s side and, of course, the intense rivalry between the two clubs.

The Dutchman was one of only four Reds players to surpass 4,000 minutes last season, which immediately highlights two things – he’s regarded very highly in L4, and his availaability is near-constant, a massive factor in an era when lengthy injuries are becoming increasingly common.

Alan Shearer praised the 24-year-old’s performances for Netherlands at the World Cup, even though they made a disappointingly early exit to Morocco in the round of 32, and he signed a long-term contract extension with Liverpool in March.

We can see why Neville would hypothetically like to have Gravenberch at Man United, but the only place we’d see that happening any time soon is in his career mode on EA Sports FC!