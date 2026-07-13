‘Big change’ – Andoni Iraola admits one factor will pose a huge ‘challenge’ to him at Liverpool

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Andoni Iraola has admitted that one aspect of taking charge of Liverpool is likely to present a ‘big challenge’ for him.

The 44-year-old has come to Anfield off the back of his excellent work at Bournemouth, who he led to European qualification for the first time in the club’s history last season.

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In contrast, the Reds participate in the Champions League on a near-annual basis, which brings with it a much more demanding fixture load throughout the campaign, especially when it’s matched by prolonged domestic cup runs.

Iraola not shying away from greater demands at Liverpool

Liverpool played 56 matches in all competitions last term, 16 more than Bournemouth, and Iraola is aware that he’ll be facing into the unknown by juggling domestic and European commitments, although it’s a challenge that he’s ready to embrace.

The head coach said (via Liverpool Echo): “I think it’s a big challenge for me and a big change. Most weeks we will have a midweek game. I think it’s a great opportunity for the players. I loved these seasons as a player, playing a lot.

“It’s a chance to use more players also, because it’s impossible to deal with this situation with just a few players. In this hard season with lots of games, we need the whole squad. Injuries will happen, [so] we have to get ready in terms of squad depth.

“We can go through those months, December, January – especially here in England, they are very hard. We have to arrive to those months in a situation where we can deal with them.”

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Iraola hasn’t much experience in European competition

Iraola’s only previous coaching experience in European competition came with AEK Larnaca eight years ago, when he led them through three qualifying rounds to the Europa League group stage, a total of 12 matches (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool will have a minimum of eight in the 2026/27 Champions League, and that’s if they incomprehensibly fail to make it past the league phase. Realistically, the Reds will have at least 10 European fixtures next term.

That’ll present an unprecedented managerial challenge for the 44-year-old, especially as he’s now at a club where participation in Europe isn’t just a bonus to be enjoyed – he’ll be expected to deliver wins against most opposition in the tournament.

Iraola wasn’t shy this morning about declaring that his squad needs more depth, and he’ll be very much aware of how LFC were decimated by numerous lengthy injury absences last season.

Injuries will inevitably crop up in the coming months, but what Liverpool can do is assemble a squad of sufficient quality and quantity to roll with those punches rather than being sunk by them.

It’s a step into the unknown for the head coach, but it’s a challenge that he seems ready to embrace.