‘I prefer that…’ – Andoni Iraola seems ready to embrace one thing that Slot hated at Liverpool

(Photos by Jan Kruger and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has explained why he would ‘prefer’ to come up against low-block defences as Liverpool head coach, a subject which frequently proved to be the bane of Arne Slot’s life at Anfield.

The Dutchman was rarely slow to voice his frustration at seeing his Reds side struggle to infiltrate a deep-lying defence, something which often proved to be their Kryptonite last season as opponents revelled in stifling the 2024/25 Premier League champions.

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Steven Gerrard called out the then-LFC boss for bemoaning the low-block strategy of opposition teams, insisting that it was his job to find a way to overcome that obstacle, although the 47-year-old’s successor appears to be singing a rather different tune regarding that tactic.

Iraola would ‘prefer’ to face low blocks

In his introductory press conference as Liverpool head coach on Monday morning, Iraola outlined the style of play that he’s seeking to implement at Anfield, making it abundantly clear that he wants his team to be on the front foot.

He said (via Liverpool Echo): “I think we have to be our core principles. In lots of games, maybe you face low blocks, but I prefer that – we’re in control, less chance of conceding; these are the scenarios we want.

“Other teams don’t give you that; they want to control, play in your half. I want to be in the oppostion’s half, creating chances.”

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Iraola’s positivity is refreshing

Iraola’s glass-half-full outlook on facing low-block defences will feel like a breath of fresh air for Liverpool fans who grew frustrated with Slot lamenting that strategy throughout last season.

The reality of being in charge of the Reds is that, more often than not, they’re going to come up against teams who’ll be regarded as the underdog and will feel that their best chance of getting a result is to sit deep and frustrate the Merseysiders, especially at Anfield.

It might be annoying for Kopites to watch, but opponents are within their rights to do what they think is best, and the onus is on LFC to have the quality in attack to negotiate that obstacle and plot a path to victory.

All too often in 2025/26, Liverpool’s attacking play was annoyingly pedestrian, with only Rio Ngumoha consistently providing a spark to take on opposition defenders and get supporters off their seats.

Of course, Iraola might change his tune about facing low blocks if he faces the same frustrations that Slot did, but the new head coach seems to understand the remit when it comes to leading this club – victory is expected and many opponents will invariably sit deep.

We want to see the Reds getting on the front foot and dictating the pace of the game, rather than being pinned back inside their own half and cowed by their opposition.