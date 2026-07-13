Liverpool reporter ‘blown away’ by Andoni Iraola during ‘note perfect’ first press conference

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

One Liverpool journalist was thoroughly impressed by Andoni Iraola in what he described as a ‘note perfect’ introductory press conference from the Reds’ new head coach.

The 44-year-old addressed the media for the first time in his new role on Monday, which saw him publicly urge FSG to back him in the transfer market and extend an olive branch to Harvey Elliott after the player was shunned by both Arne Slot and Unai Emery last season.

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The Basque also spoke of his desire to ‘connect’ with the fan base at Anfield and ‘give them a team to feel proud of’, words which’ll surely go down well with Kopites as they yearn for a far happier campaign than what they endured in 2025/26.

Lewis Steele ‘blown away’ by ‘note perfect’ Iraola

In an article for the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele explained why he was ‘blown away’ by Iraola’s words and demeanour during that first press conference this morning.

The journalist wrote: ‘AI is taking over at Anfield and, funnily enough, Andoni Iraola’s first official engagement as Liverpool boss felt like artificial intelligence had really arrived.

‘Not because he was robotic in his body language and words, as some managers are. Anything but. Instead, it was because everything he said was note perfect, as if he had been programmed to only give inspiring, well-informed and measured responses.’

Steele added that, ‘as far as opening addresses go, the Basque nailed it.’

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Iraola has made a very good first impression as LFC head coach

Iraola knows full well that his legacy at Liverpool won’t be judged by what he says in press conferences, but what he achieves on the pitch. As far as first impressions go, however, he could hardly have made a better one in front of the media today.

He didn’t make any show-stopping proclamations about what he wants to achieve at Anfield, instead leaning into the power of the fan base at the legendary venue and recognising how powerful a weapon that can be when harnessed to its full potential.

Tellingly, whereas Slot frequently complained about facing low-block defences last season, his successor sees that as a challenge to be embraced, as it’d mean that his team are dictating the tempo of a match rather than the opposition being in control.

His comments about Liverpool needing more signings in the market and giving Elliott his chance in the coming weeks and months will also have resonated with the fan base, and Iraola seems well attuned to the mood of supporters despite only being in the job since the start of June.

Of course the hard work is yet to come and today’s rhetoric will mean little if the Reds endure another season as dismal as what 2025/26 had been. For now, though, the new boss appears to have bought some instant wins ahead of pre-season.

At a club like LFC where fans care about their manager/head coach representing us in the right manner as well as delivering success on the pitch, the importance of that connection can’t be overstated.