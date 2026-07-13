Report: Liverpool would need to pay £43m for World Cup goalscorer who’s eyeing summer exit

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

According to reports from Portugal, Liverpool would now need to fork out more than previously mooted for one player who’s caught the eye at the World Cup.

Last month, Tuttomercatoweb claimed that Anfield chiefs have been ‘following’ Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup, who scored Norway’s goal in their quarter-final defeat to England on Saturday, with his club said to value him at roughly €30m (£25.6m).

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However, it now appears that his asking price has increased off the back of his impressive performances in North America.

Liverpool would now have to pay more for Schjelderup

A fresh report from Correio da Manhã (via Sport Witness) has claimed that Benfica will only come to the negotiating table if Liverpool or another suitor were to put forward €50m (£42.6m).

A Bola added that the Lisbon club’s new head coach Marco Silva is eager to hold onto Schjelderup, who he views as an important part of his plans at the Estadio da Luz.

The Norwegian winger is reportedly keen to play in England, so much so that he apparently turned down a lucrative contract extension in the Portuguese capital as he has his eyes set on a summer exit.

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Will Liverpool move for Schjelderup this summer?

Even with Schjelderup’s reported asking price increasing off the back of his World Cup exploits, a fee of just over £40m wouldn’t be at all prohibitive for Liverpool if they’re especially determined to win the race for his signature.

The Reds are still in need of wide attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer window, a point that Andoni Iraola was keen to stress in his introductory press conference today.

The Benfica forward would add another option on the left flank, although that side is already well-stocked (Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha, Victor Munoz) whereas Federico Chiesa is the only natural senior right-sided attacker.

Schjelderup could switch to that side if needed, but he’s played almost solely off the left during his career (Transfermarkt). He might be more attainable than a top-level right winger, although Liverpool may feel that their budget would be better allocated towards the latter category.

In our opinion, stockpiling another left-sided option would be far preferable to doing nothing and allowing a Premier League rival to steal in for the Norway international.