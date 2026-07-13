‘In the next couple of weeks…’ – Transfer insider issues fresh Mo Salah hint after Anfield exit

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Almost 50 days on from his final Liverpool appearance, it remains to be seen where Mo Salah will be playing his football for the 2026/27 season.

The legendary Egyptian winger has officially been a free agent since the start of this month, with the weeks following his Anfield farewell seeing him fully focused on a World Cup in which his nation reached the last 16 and were unlucky to lose out against Argentina.

Voted the Reds’ fourth-greatest player of all time in a recent public poll run by the club, the 34-year-old would be a mammoth signing for any team on the planet. Whoever signs him next will feel that they’ve struck the jackpot, which you can also do with big wins from thorfortune casino.

Salah future could become clearer in the next fortnight

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke hinted that a move to the Saudi Pro League seems the likeliest outcome for Salah, but he hasn’t ruled out the Liverpool legend remaining in European football either.

He explained: “Obviously now that Mo Salah is not concentrating on the World Cup, that will probably speed up things, with regards to his future. You would say the Saudi Pro League is still probably the favourite for where he will end up, because obviously he’s been a long-term target for them.

“There’s also big interest from multiple of the giant clubs in Turkey, who are ready to offer Salah a lucrative contract to make the move to that part of the world.