‘In the next couple of weeks…’ – Transfer insider issues fresh Mo Salah hint after Anfield exit

Almost 50 days on from his final Liverpool appearance, it remains to be seen where Mo Salah will be playing his football for the 2026/27 season.
The legendary Egyptian winger has officially been a free agent since the start of this month, with the weeks following his Anfield farewell seeing him fully focused on a World Cup in which his nation reached the last 16 and were unlucky to lose out against Argentina.
Voted the Reds’ fourth-greatest player of all time in a recent public poll run by the club, the 34-year-old would be a mammoth signing for any team on the planet. Whoever signs him next will feel that they’ve struck the jackpot, which you can also do with big wins from thorfortune casino.
Salah future could become clearer in the next fortnight
Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke hinted that a move to the Saudi Pro League seems the likeliest outcome for Salah, but he hasn’t ruled out the Liverpool legend remaining in European football either.
He explained: “Obviously now that Mo Salah is not concentrating on the World Cup, that will probably speed up things, with regards to his future. You would say the Saudi Pro League is still probably the favourite for where he will end up, because obviously he’s been a long-term target for them.
“There’s also big interest from multiple of the giant clubs in Turkey, who are ready to offer Salah a lucrative contract to make the move to that part of the world.
“As things stand, he’s not announced anything regarding his next destination and will be taking a bit of time out after his World Cup exploits, but I would imagine in the next couple of weeks, things will become a lot more clear about where Mohamed Salah will continue his future.”
Where will Salah end up next?
In addition to the two countries mentioned by O’Rourke, Fabrizio Romano indicated that some MLS clubs also made calls regarding Salah’s situation, so the winger would appear to have several options on the table once he sits down to decide his future.
Even though the Egyptian had by far his poorest return in a Liverpool shirt last season, we remain convinced that he could still excel in European football, and a move to either Galatasaray or Fenerbahce would see him competing in the UEFA Champions League again in 2026/27.
Such a move would raise the possibility of him returning to Anfield in a competitive fixture in the next few months, if either of those were to be drawn against the Reds, a scenario which’d likely delight and strike fear into Kopites simultaneously.
The return that he’d get in L4 would be rapturous, but the sight of him scoring against his former club in European action would be very tough for the natives to take.
Salah is likely to be on holiday until the end of July because of Egypt’s prolonged World Cup involvement, but it mightn’t be much longer before we start to get a clearer idea of where he’ll be next playing his football. His eventual choice will be compelling to witness.
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