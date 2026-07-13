‘We need more’ – Andoni Iraola has fired an emphatic transfer window message to FSG

Image via Liverpool FC

Andoni Iraola has appeared to send an emphatic message to the Liverpool hierarchy in relation to the club’s summer transfer business.

The Reds have added two new faces to their squad since the end of last season in Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, although depth in a few positions has been lessened by high-profile exits (Mo Salah, Andy Robertson) and long-term injuries (Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley).

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The Merseyside club continue to be linked with a wide range of players in the transfer window – most notably Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain – but the new head coach couldn’t hide his desire for a few more additions before the 1 September deadline.

Iraola: Liverpool ‘need more’ in summer transfer window

Iraola – who remains short of numerous first-team players currently on a break after their World Cup commitments – held his introductory press conference as Liverpool boss on Monday morning, and he was inevitably asked about the club’s summer transfer plans.

He stated (via Liverpool Echo): “We’ve signed two players but we need more. We know this; we are working on this. As a coach I want the players here from day one, selfishly, but we know it doesn’t work like this. We’re working hard for those signings.”

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No excuses – FSG must back Iraola in the transfer window

If Iraola was looking to connect with the fan base from the get-go, his comments about needing more in the transfer window will instantly resonate with supporters who are understandably eager for the squad to be bolstered while the market is open.

Nobody expects a repeat of last summer’s £446m trolley dash, but after a thoroughly miserable 2025/26 campaign and some big-name departures, it’s essential that FSG back the new head coach in the transfer window and give him the best chance of succeeding on the pitch.

The Spaniard touched upon some of the long-term injury problems which have plagued the Reds in recent months, and while he’ll be braced for injuries to crop up throughout the season, he’ll also want to ensure that his squad is well-covered in every position to cope with the intense workload.

The market is open for another seven weeks, which gives ample time for a few more new faces to come in, and activity should ramp up in August once players have had some time off after the World Cup, so we fully expect further incomings at Anfield.

A right-sided winger to take Salah’s place is essential, and Liverpool could also do with adding a versatile defender who can cover multiple positions across the backline, and a natural defensive midfielder to free up Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Iraola hasn’t been afraid to make his point to the hierarchy publicly – FSG must now back him in the marketplace while they’re getting the opportunity to do so.